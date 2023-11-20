Search icon
    How MEM Lifts the Adoption Barrier for On-Chain Gaming

    How MEM Lifts the Adoption Barrier for On-Chain Gaming

    Major game publishers like Square Enix, Nexon, and Ubisoft are venturing into blockchain gaming, but onchain games face scalability and user experience challenges. The Molecular Execution Machine (MEM) emerges as a solution, offering a serverless, gasless environment for onchain games. Teaming up with the NEAR blockchain, MEM tackles scalability issues, reducing operational costs and enhancing gaming experiences. The example game, YoctoManji, demonstrates MEM's potential in creating scalable, serverless, and gasless onchain games with near-instant finality.
