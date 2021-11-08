Search icon
How I Quit my Startup and Started Building Toward True Online Identities by@padenfool

How I Quit my Startup and Started Building Toward True Online Identities

The author is reaching the end of a 5-year journey across two companies. He left his first startup, covid-19, because he was not ready for the internet identity market. His second startup, Swish, had no users, no funding, honestly no actual product offering at all. He says it was one of the most epic of successes in an early-stage startup founding experience. The author says it's hard to meet people and crack deals when your best weapon is to crack deals.
#digital-identity#cyber-security#consumer-privacy#cookies#online-identity#vpn-and-privacy#internet-freedom#hackernoon-top-story
