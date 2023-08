Too Long; Didn't Read

Tauri is a basic version of VScode, a simple version of a basic web-based code editor. The code editor has 4 main parts: Titlebar, Sidebar, Tab, Tab and Editor. It runs after the user loads a project folder or clicks on a file/ folder. It has some basic functions such as: reading files and folders, creating new files, editing file content and displaying opened files in tab icons. It's a simple app - a simple code editor (a very basic version like VSCode)