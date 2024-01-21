How Full Body Tracking Is Revolutionizing Social VR
Too Long; Didn't ReadFull body tracking (FBT) for VR: FBT tracks body movements and maps them to an avatar. It improves immersion and expression in VR.
Three FBT approaches:
Lighthouse-based tracking: accurate, expensive, needs base stations.
IMU tracking: cheap, wireless, drifts easily.
FBE: simplest, not true FBT, limited accuracy.
FBT market trends: Lighthouse-based tracking is dominant, but costly. IMU tracking is rising, with open-source projects like SlimeVR. FBE is the cheapest option with Standable for SteamVR