How Does the GDPR Affect B2B Data? - A Simple Explanation

When it comes to outreach campaigns, B2B marketers and businesses want to know how GDPR is enforceable and how it can affect B2B!

You can reach out to prospects and collect B2B data even under the GDPR. However, there are some rules and regulations to make sure your B2B data collection and usage are compliant with GDPR rules.

Let’s dive into it.

What exactly is the GDPR?

GDPR or European General Data Protection Regulation consists of terms and services that is used as a document to protect the personal data and privacy of EU citizens.

B2B sales teams are the group affected most by the GDPR because they need to collect the personal data of prospects to turn them into leads. Many large organizations use automation tools to collect useful data to grow their outbound sales.

How Does GDPR apply to B2B Data?

If you are a B2B marketer and using automation tools or collect users' data manually, you must be compliant with the GDPR. User personal data includes but is not limited to:

Name

Phone Number

Email Address

Location

IP address

When the GDPR became enforceable, it affected the B2B marketers badly because user data is vital for successful outbound campaigns.

But don’t worry! The GDPR doesn’t mean that B2B professionals can’t collect data anymore.

But it is important that you use personal data with great care. To do this, you must consider the following points to make sure you’re following the best practices to stay GDPR compliant.

Who are you connecting with

If your target audience is outside Europe, you don’t need to be worried about GDPR.

However, if you are contacting prospects that are within the EU, you need to be GDPR compliant even if your business is operating outside the European Union.

How you source B2B data

Though you can use B2B data in your sales process, make sure you are sourcing it properly. For in-house data collection, review the automation tools that you’re using to collect data and ensure that you are storing and using it securely. If you are using a third-party B2B data supplier, you need to verify that their data is GDPR compliant.

How GDPR Affects Outbound Sales

Before running a cold outreach campaign, check that you are reaching out to people under GDPR standards. According to article 6 of GDPR, you must have a lawful basis to collect user personal data. But how to establish the lawful basis?

Individual consent

Legal obligation

Contract

Vital interests

Legitimate interests

If you are running small to medium-sized businesses, you must maintain a record of processing activities. Use the best automation tools that come with data cleaning features to ensure valid and effective campaigns.

The GDPR doesn’t stop you from collecting data but how you store and use that data is certainly of great concern.

