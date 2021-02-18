5 LinkedIn Profile Mistakes Making Your B2B Profile Look Unprofessional

LinkedIn is a hub of professionals and millions of CEOs, decision-makers, employees, freelancers, and other professionals are present on this platform. As a B2B professional, if you want to network successfully and get ahead of your competitors, you need to enlarge your network and start social selling on this platform. To do that, you need to have a solid LinkedIn profile that represents you well so you can make the most of this platform.

Here are a few mistakes that most of the users make and the complain about not getting significant results:

1. Low Quality or Inappropriate Images

If you really want to get the best out of this platform, use an attractive and striking profile picture. Choose a picture that is of high-quality, professional, and portrays you in a good light to meet your industry needs.

Fuzzy, blurry, unprofessional pictures or pictures with Snapchat filters won’t cut you anything. It will make your profile less credible.

2. Not Connecting well

LinkedIn is all about connecting and enlarging your professional network. Engaging and interacting with more people is the main point of using the social network so you must connect with others and accept other connect requests on LinkedIn, so your profile becomes visible to potential clients. Some of the top profiles on LinkedIn have endless connections and these accounts benefit from their connection a lot.

3. Avoid Writing Work History

Here is a fact: It’s pretty dismal to visit someone’s profile and find nothing about a person’s work history and interests.

If you’re hoping to get the best out of your LinkedIn profile, then add as much information as possible. Fill in all the sections that are related to your career and work history.

Also, make sure to add accurate details about your software and computer skills because this section matters a lot.

4. Not updating your profile

If you want to leverage the platform to its full potential, make your profile as current as possible. Not updating your profile picture, status, career, and education with time will make your profile useless. Find pictures, quotes, or interesting articles that are relevant to your industry. Post pictures with your colleagues to make your LinkedIn profile trustworthy and interesting.

5. Having a boring headline

In social media channels, most people judge you with your social media headlines. Thus, when penning a headline, make sure you put some thought and write a headline that describes you, your interests, and filed in a short line. You might want to show your position, your company name, or your interests in that line. Whatever you write, just make sure it attracts the visitors, not bore them.

If you a B2B marketer or any other professional, strive to make your LinkedIn presence as genuine and attractive as possible. Ask your colleagues to endorse your skills as it will add more credibility to your account.

Once you have fixed all these mistakes, you will experience significant results in a very short time.



