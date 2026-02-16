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How CMOs Win CFO Buy-In at Scale

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byLomit Patel@lomitpatel

CMO @ TYB | Author of Lean AI | Scaling Community-Powered Brands

February 16th, 2026
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Lomit Patel@lomitpatel

CMO @TYB

CMO @ TYB | Author of Lean AI | Scaling Community-Powered Brands

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startups#startups#cfo#cmo#marketing#growth#ai#finance#marketing-attribution

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