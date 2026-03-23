605 reads

Why Product Drops Are the New Brand Growth Strategy

by
byLomit Patel@lomitpatel

CMO @ TYB | Author of Lean AI | Scaling Community-Powered Brands

March 23rd, 2026
featured image - Why Product Drops Are the New Brand Growth Strategy
    Speed
    Voice
Lomit Patel
← Previous

Growth Hacking Is Dead. Trust Is the New Growth Engine.

Up Next →

Community as a Distribution Growth Engine

About Author

Lomit Patel HackerNoon profile picture
Lomit Patel@lomitpatel

CMO @ TYB | Author of Lean AI | Scaling Community-Powered Brands

Read my storiesAbout @lomitpatel

Comments

avatar

TOPICS

business#marketing#branding#growth#startups#ecommerce#consumer-behavior#attention-economy#product-strategy

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN

Arweave
viewblock
ViewBlock
TerminalTerminalLiteLite
X
Threads
Bsky
Mas

Related Stories