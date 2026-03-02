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AI GTM Strategy: Why AEO Is Replacing Traditional Search

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byLomit Patel@lomitpatel

CMO @ TYB | Author of Lean AI | Scaling Community-Powered Brands

March 2nd, 2026
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Lomit Patel@lomitpatel

CMO @ TYB | Author of Lean AI | Scaling Community-Powered Brands

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machine-learning#ai#artificial-intelligence#marketing#digital-marketing#growth-hacking#startups#seo#aeo

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