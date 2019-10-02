How Artificial Intelligence (AI) Can Help In CCPA Compliance?

California Consumer Privacy Act ( CCPA ) was passed recently in the USA state of California and will be implemented by 2020. This new regulation is transforming the privacy policies of businesses dealing with the data of Californian users.

Its proper implementation can be possible with the aid of AI-based tools. Online identity verification, consent verification, and real-time face recognition services are deemed feasible solutions for CCPA compliance. As data management and security need to be more vigilant to reap the benefits of this act.

CCPA Key Features

Consumers are given more rights over the usage of their data that they leave on online platforms. This law will affect all types of businesses in any corner of the world. Below are the key attributes of this law:

● Clients will have the right to demand deletion of their data collected by a business

● Clients will have the right to know the type of data that companies collect from them

● Clients can opt-out of the sale of their data

● Clients can request the complete history of the usage of their personal data

This act will not only change the privacy policies of businesses it will also make increase the risk of fraud. It is necessary to make sure that the real person is requesting data usage history and not a fraudster. So, online face verification and identity verification are suitable options for compliance and risk prevention.

Businesses That Are Liable For CCPA Compliance

Businesses that earn 50% of their revenues from buying and selling of Californian consumers’ data or annually buy or sell personal credentials of 50,000 Californian consumers are liable to comply with data protection guidelines of CCPA.

Businesses operating in any part of the earth are liable for CCPA compliance. If they are using the Californian consumers’ data as per the above-mentioned thresholds, they are liable to practice CCPA compliance.

How AI-based Identity Verification Will Help In CCPA Compliance?

Identity verification solutions not only verify the identities of end-users. These solutions have a variety of benefits that can be used for CCPA compliance. A few effective benefits of identity verification are mentioned below.

Identity Verification For Catering To Data Deletion Requests

Californian consumers have the right to request deletion of their data or to request a history of their data sold or purchased. Also, businesses are liable to inform users about information that has been fetched from them for the purpose of selling to third parties. Now a days some companies are also offering incentives to users for spy on cell phone and the latest example of this is Facebook’s mobile application called “Study” that pay users for tracking of data usage pattern and its available on Android and iOS platforms.

In such a scenario, businesses are at high risk of falling prey to fraudsters and identity thieves. Identity verification will help businesses to identify the true identity of an individual before catering to his data deletion request.

Fraud Prevention

Fraud prevention would be easy with AI-based identity verification solutions. Every data access request could not legit. It might be an imposter or an identity thief trying to get the data usage history of a legit person.

Also, businesses will receive a lot of fake requests for data deletion. In case an original user is not the one making such a request, the business will not lose confidential data that can be used for a variety of purposes.

Performing real-time identity proofing on people making such requests will reduce the risk of data loss . Businesses leveraging over consumer data could not afford to lose it to such fraudsters, as that data is the primary source of revenue for many online businesses.

Smart Data Management

Using AI-based solutions for data collection, data processing, and data security will help in seamless compliance of CCPA. These tools will help to manage data effectively and to secure it from fraudsters and cyber criminals.

Due to CCPA consumers will have more rights over usage of their confidential data. Data collection and data usage practices of businesses will be changed and people will have more rights over their personal data.

Data management protocols of businesses need to be changed. Other than the integration of ID verification solutions in their systems businesses need to maintain a complete history of how and where personal data of every individual was used. Unique requests of consumers will be addressed if consumer data history is maintained properly.

AI-based Bots For Customer Support

Due to changes in laws, many consumers will reach out to businesses regarding their data queries. Using chatbots will help them to smartly manage magnitude data access requests of consumers. Chatbots are a feasible and effective solution to cater to numerous requests of consumers, without disrupting the usual customer support system.

To wrap up, CCPA is introduced to secure the personal data of Californian consumers. It will change the data management and data sharing practices of global businesses. Artificial Intelligence will prove to be a valuable asset for CCPA compliance. AI-based tools will help businesses in seamless compliance without disrupting their operations and revenues generated from data buying and selling.

