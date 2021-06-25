Hollow Knight Pale Ore Locations Guide

Looking at Hollow Knight pictures and trailers, you would think it’s a cute, fun game; and it is. But what you may not see is how hard this cute Metroidvania game really is. You will die, get frustrated, and repeat certain areas until you learn from your mistakes and make it through.

Some things can make your journey easier, learning new moves, gaining charms, and upgrading your weapon.

To upgrade your weapon, the Knight’s Nail, you must use geo and pale ore. Geo is easy to come by, kill enemies and they’ll drop geo; pale ore is harder to acquire since it’s relatively scarce. Luckily for you, here’s a guide to help you find the Hollow Knight pale ore locations.

Hollow Knight Pale Ore Locations:

Forgotten Crossroads Deepnest Ancient Basin Colosseum of Fools Resting Grounds Hallownest Crown

First, Find the Nailsmith

The first thing to do is to figure out where the Nailsmith is so they can upgrade your nail for you. If you go down and a little to the right of Forgotten Crossroads, the first section of the Hallownest Kingdom, you will wander into the City of Tears. All the way to the far left of the section, you will meet the nailsmith, who will upgrade your weapon if you bring him geo and pale ore.

1. Visit the Grubfather in the Forgotten Crossroads

We’ll be going over the locations in a counterclockwise manner, and out of all the Hollow Knight pale ore locations, this is the easiest to find. The Grubfather located at Grubhome will reward you with pale ore. As soon as you jump down into Hallownest, go straight left and you will quickly find Grubhome and the Grubfather himself.

But he won’t give you the pale ore without reason, you must do something for him first. Scattered across the map are his children, grubs. Find at least 31 grubs out of 46, and he will reward you with pale ore.

2. The Deepnest

The lower left section of the map, Deepnest, is where the scariest and ugliest creatures reside. Unfortunately, there’s a ton to do in this section to progress the story and to improve your skills; like finding pale ore for your weapon.

In the bottom right of Deepnest, there is a hot spring area; go straight left from this area and you will find a breakable wall. A breakable wall is easy to spot because it shakes. The red circle pictured above is roughly where you’ll find the first breakable wall. Go through the wall and continue to the next area.

Once you’re in the next area, there will be another breakable wall on the left side. Keep on trucking and you will spot a creature that looks exactly like yourself. Follow this creature, and you will wind up on a seemingly dead end, but there’s another breakable wall for you. Keep walking and following the creature, until he stops.

Once it stops, it will reveal itself to be the creature Nosk. Defeat it, and continue walking along until you reach the end of the area, where the pale ore resides.

3. The Ancient Basin

Directly to the right of Deepnest, is the Ancient Basin section; use the tram from Deepnest to get into Ancient Basin. As soon as you get out of the tram, walk directly left and there will be a hole you can jump down to that will lead into another area. The red circle pictured above is roughly where you’ll find the hole. Once you’re in this new area, keep going left, and you will eventually reach the Hollow Knight pale ore.

4. Colosseum of Fools

The Colosseum of Fools is located in the Kingdom’s Edge section. To reach it, climb all the way up the entire section until you reach a gigantic dead bug. Enter this bug and you will find the Colosseum. As you can guess by the name, the Colosseum is where you compete as a gladiator by defeating rounds of enemies.

There are three fight trials you can choose, each harder than the last, but only one of them will give you the pale ore. The second trial, known as the Trial of the Conqueror, will reward you with pale ore once you complete it. However, you must complete the first trial to purchase the second trial.

5. Visit the Seer

To receive this next pale ore, you will have to travel to the resting grounds and visit the Seer, and will need to give her 300 essence to be rewarded with the pale ore. You have to progress through a lot of the game to meet the Seer and to receive the Dream Nail, the weapon that will help you get essence.

6. Hallownest’s Crown

At the top right of the map, is Hallownest’s Crown, the last of the Hollow Knight pale ore locations. To reach this part of the map, you must go through the top right of Crystal Peak. The Mantis Claw ability is also needed to reach this part of the map. Other abilities such as the mothwing cloak and the monarch wings are recommended, but it is possible to do it without them if your timing and precision are impeccable.

Hollow Knight is a hard game, and strengthening your weapon is a must if you want to go against the harder enemies and bosses. Some pale ore locations are harder to reach than others, but it’s worth it to make your Knight’s Nail as tough as can be.

