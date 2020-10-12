"Helping Design Products in The Security And Compliance Space", Interview with Kishore V

Kishore V from India has been nominated for a 2020#Noonie in the Future Heroes and Technology categories..

So, we asked our Noonie Nominees to tell us. Here’s what Kishore had to share.

1. Which 2020 Noonie have you been nominated for?

Product Manager of the Year

2. Tell us a bit about yourself.

A "self proclaimed" tech geek and a tinkerer who loves solving day to day problems. I also consider myself a lifelong student of technology. In my free time I mentor and guide folks with regards to making a career in pre-sales & product management

3. Tell us about the things you make / write / manage / build.

I help identify use-cases and design products that solve some of the problems in the security and compliance space. In my current portfolio I manage smart products that have created an entirely new method of ensuring security as well as enforcing safety compliances while handling High-Value assets for our customers. Our always-connected platform has simplified operations around remote asset management -including security, compliance and process enforcement- resulting in huge savings for our customers

We leverage some of the leading tech concepts like Edge Computing, IoT, AI and computer vision to help solve these problems and make our products smart.

These products have been built for the rigours of tough Indian conditions and have been designed for use of non-tech savvy common people

4. What are you most excited about right now?

I m excited about the new opportunities this pandemic has created. We as an organisation have embarked on a journey to build cost effective products /solutions to address these opportunities. Some of these include:

Touch-free solutions

Low cost healthcare / smart medical devices

Increase in adoption of IoT, leading to newer use-cases in last mile delivery

5. What are you worried about right now?

We are a boot-strapped startup and one of our major worries because of the current situation, is funding. This funding can help us experiment and build solutions that can solve some of the major problems in B2B that are constrained by geographic distances or process limitations.



But we are confident that we will be able to attract funding based on the quality and type of products that we have been building over the last few years.

6. What's the most useful advice you've ever given somebody?

Fail fast, fall forward, learn, restart

7. How has the pandemic changed your life and/or career?

Pandemic has taught me of frugal existence and simple living. With the cash flows being a bit tight, some of us in the leadership had decided to take a pay-cut to ensure that none of our associates are impacted.



This has helped us very well, as these associates have made themselves available whenever there was a need to build a rapid prototype or conceptualise a product.

8. If we gave you $10 million to invest in one thing right now, where would you put it?

Space explorations and bio-medical field that will help us build bodies that can last the rigours of space travel



9. Which apps can't you live without?

Linkedin & Medium

10. What are you currently learning?

Patent law in India, as it will help us draft patent petitions for the products we build

