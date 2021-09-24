Helm — Everything You Need to Know Part II

In this second part of this tutorial, we will learn about Helm versions (v2 vs v3), most common commands, and most importantly, we are going to see a practical example of how to use it. The current version of Helm is Helm3, and the most common command is [Helm install] This is used to install new charts from a chart repository. The basic syntax to install a chart is: 'Helm create' This creates a new chart structure with the given name.