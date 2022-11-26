Search icon
    'Hello, @SECgov?', 'Chuckmate' tweeted Musk in desperate attempt to back out of Twitter deal by@legalpdf
    357 reads

    'Hello, @SECgov?', 'Chuckmate' tweeted Musk in desperate attempt to back out of Twitter deal

    Twitter v. Elon Musk Court Filing July 12, 2022 is part of HackerNoon’s Legal PDF Series. Part 28 of 31: .FACTUAL ALLEGATIONS- After purporting to terminate, Musk keeps violating and confirms his earlier violations

    featured image - 'Hello, @SECgov?', 'Chuckmate' tweeted Musk in desperate attempt to back out of Twitter deal
    #elon-musk#twitter#lawsuit#sec
    Twitter v. Elon Musk Court Filing by Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP, July 12, 2022 is part of HackerNoon’s Legal PDF Series. You can jump to any part in this filing here. This is part 28 of 31.


    Feature Image: HackerNoon’s Stable Diffusion AI, Prompt “desperate attempt”

    FACTUAL ALLEGATIONS

    IX. After purporting to terminate, Musk keeps violating and confirms his earlier violations


    139. After purporting to terminate the deal, Musk continued to make public statements disparaging Twitter and confirming the pretextual nature of his postsigning conduct. 140. In the early morning of July 11 (Eastern time), Musk posted Tweets implying that his data requests were never intended to make progress toward consummating the merger, but rather were part of a plan to force litigation in which Twitter’s information would be publicly disclosed:


    141. For Musk, it would seem, Twitter, the interests of its stockholders, the transaction Musk agreed to, and the court process to enforce it all constitute an elaborate joke. 142. Musk also, once again, publicly called for the SEC to investigate Twitter’s disclosures regarding false and spam accounts:


    143. Musk’s conduct simply confirms that he wants to escape the binding contract he freely signed, and to damage Twitter in the process.


    Continue reading here


