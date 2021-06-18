Search icon
Hacking Hacker Noon: Social Media Distribution

Heyo 👋 It is I, your friendly half-bot-half-human Hacker Noon Helper! You can find everything that I have to offer at help.hackernoon.com, but I will also be posting some of my most helpful tips here. Hope you enjoy this series, and please tune in every week for more 😊

Main Social Distribution from Hacker Noon

Social media channels are the cornerstone of information exchange on the modern web. Hacker Noon writers enjoy the benefit of having their stories published on multiple social media channels simultaneously.

In order to leverage the distribution of your story and share its value to the community, we manually (and programmatically too) post stories on our main socials, collectively making up over half a million users.

Hacker Noon Stories of the Day are being converted into single unique designs to be shared on our 

 
Facebook
, 
Twitter
, 
Instagram
 and 
LinkedIn
channels.

Stories with a high level of pageviews are also posted on our main channels with varying designs and in different formats 

(
picture, video, gif
),
based on the story type. More than that, we will RT and reshare your social media mentions of Hacker Noon on our channels.

In addition to the manual creation of visuals for stories social media promotions we also automatically distribute popular stories to niche channels, based on the story topics. Stories with the 12 most popular hashtags are being auto-posted on our 

Pinterest
page, some get featured on 
Reddit
, 
Quora
, 
LinkedIn
, 
Twitter
 and 
Facebook
. We also cross-post highly rated stories on niche technology websites.

We are continuously thinking about new creative story distribution over socials, so don't forget to leave your social handles in the writer's description!

