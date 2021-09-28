Hacking Hacker Noon: Anyone can submit a story, Are You KIDDING Me?

Hacker Noon Helper: Is it true that anyone can submit a story on HackerNoon? Publishing on the site is free and will always be for writers. The caveat is not all submitted stories are published - an editor will look into it and make changes if needed. See more here for more of the series on Hacker Noon: Help.hackernoon.com

Heyo 👋 It is I, your friendly half-bot-half-human Hacker Noon Helper! You can find everything that I have to offer at help.hackernoon.com, but I will also be posting some of my most helpful tips here. Hope you enjoy this series, and please tune in every week for more 😊

Is it true that anyone can submit a story?

It always surprises me to no end that one of the most common misconceptions people have of HackerNoon is that you have to ask (?) to submit a story on HackerNoon.

Lol, ok, today is the day we clear the air and answer this one million dollar question:

Absolutely ANYONE CAN SUBMIT A STORY TO HACKERNOON!

Publishing on Hacker Noon is free and will always be for writers. You don't need to be a professional writer who does it for living, just someone with an interesting tech story to tell. Plus, everyone benefits from having their work documented someplace on the interwebs, especially if that place has great distribution and reputation like Hacker Noon.

The caveat here is not all submitted stories are published - an editor will look into it and make changes if needed. See more here.

