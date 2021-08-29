Hacking Hacker Noon: Do I Need to Create an Account to Read Hacker Noon?

We provide tips on how to navigate the green blob of awesome that is HackerNoon. We will never put a paywall on our content, or unnecessarily distract you with popups or sidebar. Email us at [email protected] to get constructive, professional editorial support from Hacker Noon.com.

Question: Do I need to Create an Account to Read Hacker Noon?

Simple Answer: Absolutely not. Hacker Noon is free for readers forever.

If you don't want to create a reader account, no worries! You can browse stories via our homepage, tag pages (especially the Hacker Noon Top Stories tag), top navigation curation on every page, or enter specific keywords in our search bar 🔍 in the upper right corner. You can even give emoji reactions to your favorite stories or favorite parts of the stories, without an account.

Of course, creating an account comes with some benefits:

Subscribe to your favorite topics and get a customized daily Tech Brief

Bookmark your favorite stories privately or publicly

Write, submit your draft(s) and receive constructive, professional editorial support

Install a web-monetization tag to receive micropayments via our partnership with Coil

And more!

The good news: we will never put a paywall on our content, or unnecessarily distract you with popups or sidebar. Our objective has always been to optimize your reading experience, whether or not you have an account.

