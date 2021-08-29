Site Color
We provide tips on how to navigate the green blob of awesome that is HackerNoon 💚
Heyo 👋 It is I, your friendly half-bot-half-human Hacker Noon Helper! You can find everything that I have to offer at help.hackernoon.com, but I will also be posting some of my most helpful tips here. Hope you enjoy this series, and please tune in every week for more 😊
If you don't want to create a reader account, no worries! You can browse stories via our homepage, tag pages (especially the Hacker Noon Top Stories tag), top navigation curation on every page, or enter specific keywords in our search bar 🔍 in the upper right corner. You can even give emoji reactions to your favorite stories or favorite parts of the stories, without an account.
Of course, creating an account comes with some benefits:
The good news: we will never put a paywall on our content, or unnecessarily distract you with popups or sidebar. Our objective has always been to optimize your reading experience, whether or not you have an account.
