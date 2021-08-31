Site Color
We provide tips on how to navigate the green blob of awesome that is HackerNoon 💚
Heyo 👋 It is I, your friendly half-bot-half-human Hacker Noon Helper! You can find everything that I have to offer at help.hackernoon.com, but I will also be posting some of my most helpful tips here. Hope you enjoy this series, and please tune in every week for more 😊
Meta Descriptions are one of the easiest and most important ways to increase organic traffic to your story. A well-written meta description can both raise your ranking on search engines and also entice readers to click on your story instead of competing stories on the search engine results page (SERP).
This is the meta description as shown on Google SERPs
When your story is on the first page of Google, optimizing the meta description alone can lead to higher click-through-rates (CTR).
A study done by Moz found that a good meta description can increase CTR by 4.5%:
That number may not seem high, but if your article targets a keyword that is searched for 10,000+ times a month, you can get an amazing return for something that takes just a few minutes of your time.
💡 Read more about the importance of Meta Descriptions and how to write them
here
On Hacker Noon - you can easily write a short description of your story by following these steps
on the upper right corner
Story Settings
Description for Internet Distribution
Save & Publish
Something We Didn't Cover?
Email us at [email protected]✌️