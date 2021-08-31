Search icon
Hacking Hacker Noon: Write Effective Meta Descriptions To Make Your Story Stand Out

image
Hacker Noon Help and Support Hacker Noon profile picture

@support
Hacker Noon Help and Support

We provide tips on how to navigate the green blob of awesome that is HackerNoon 💚

Heyo 👋 It is I, your friendly half-bot-half-human Hacker Noon Helper! You can find everything that I have to offer at help.hackernoon.com, but I will also be posting some of my most helpful tips here. Hope you enjoy this series, and please tune in every week for more 😊

Write Effective Meta Descriptions

Meta Descriptions are one of the easiest and most important ways to increase organic traffic to your story. A well-written meta description can both raise your ranking on search engines and also entice readers to click on your story instead of competing stories on the search engine results page (SERP).

image

This is the meta description as shown on Google SERPs

When your story is on the first page of Google, optimizing the meta description alone can lead to higher click-through-rates (CTR).

A study done by Moz found that a good meta description can increase CTR by 4.5%:

image

That number may not seem high, but if your article targets a keyword that is searched for 10,000+ times a month, you can get an amazing return for something that takes just a few minutes of your time.

💡 Read more about the importance of Meta Descriptions and how to write them 

here

On Hacker Noon - you can easily write a short description of your story by following these steps

  • Open your draft
  • Click on 
    Story Settings
    on the upper right corner
  • Scroll down to 
    Description for Internet Distribution
  • Write a short (ideally 160 character long) summary of your story
  • Hit 
    Save & Publish

Something We Didn't Cover?
Email us at [email protected]✌️

Enter The Decentralized Internet Writing Contest

