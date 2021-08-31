Hacking Hacker Noon: Write Effective Meta Descriptions To Make Your Story Stand Out

Hacking Hacker Noon: Write Effective Meta Descriptions To Make Your Story Stand Out. A well-written meta description can both raise your ranking on search engines and entice readers to click on your story instead of competing stories on the search engine results page (SERP) A study done by Moz found that a good Meta description can increase CTR by 4.5%. Read more about the importance of this article and how to write them here. We provide tips on how to navigate the green blob of awesome HackerNoon.

Heyo 👋 It is I, your friendly half-bot-half-human Hacker Noon Helper! You can find everything that I have to offer at help.hackernoon.com, but I will also be posting some of my most helpful tips here. Hope you enjoy this series, and please tune in every week for more 😊

Write Effective Meta Descriptions

Meta Descriptions are one of the easiest and most important ways to increase organic traffic to your story. A well-written meta description can both raise your ranking on search engines and also entice readers to click on your story instead of competing stories on the search engine results page (SERP).

This is the meta description as shown on Google SERPs

When your story is on the first page of Google, optimizing the meta description alone can lead to higher click-through-rates (CTR).

A study done by Moz found that a good meta description can increase CTR by 4.5%:

That number may not seem high, but if your article targets a keyword that is searched for 10,000+ times a month, you can get an amazing return for something that takes just a few minutes of your time.

💡 Read more about the importance of Meta Descriptions and how to write them here

On Hacker Noon - you can easily write a short description of your story by following these steps

Open your draft

Click on Story Settings on the upper right corner

Scroll down to Description for Internet Distribution

Write a short (ideally 160 character long) summary of your story

Hit Save & Publish

Something We Didn't Cover?

