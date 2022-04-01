HackerNoon Partners with Non-Fungible Conference

Hey Hackers,

I'm excited to announce that HackerNoon has signed on as a media partner for this year's Non-Fungible Conference which is an in-person event in Portugal!

HackerNoon will have staff onsite to interview some awesome companies in the Web3 space and report on what is shaking up to be an incredible event.

What is the Non-Fungible Conference?

Premiering on the European scene, Non-Fungible Conference (NFC) is set to take place in April 2022 in the bustling city of Lisbon, Portugal and promises to kick off with a bang!

Here is the plot: A jam-packed 2-day event filled with talks, panels, workshops, parties and momentous experiences that bring together artists, projects, platforms, collectors and investors from the global NFT community.

On April 4th & 5th, the conference will take place at the Pavilhão Carlos Lopes - an iconic venue in the heart of the city.

The event will host over 100 speakers & 100 artists who will share their knowledge and views to an audience of 1500 attendees ready to learn and get more insight into the NFT Revolution.

Gaming, Art, Collectibles, and Metaverse are the main tracks, exploring the core foundations, the current situation, and what the future holds for this juggernaut in the artistic world.

The speaker line-up includes the OGs and most famous players in the NFT world with exclusive talks by Sebastien Borget from the Sandbox, Brian o’Hagan from Sorare or YEN from the iconic collection World of Women, to name a few.

Mario Klingemann a.k.a. Quasimondo, the legendary Kevin Abosch, the decentralized The Guild, and Magician Nahiko are already planning their stay in sunny Lisbon.

A central piece of NFC features the 3 Art Galleries, where visitors will have the chance to meet the artists. Except not less than 100 international artists showcased on screens in 3 areas.

“Bring the metaverse into real-life” is NFC's motto, so expect Cosplayers, a Shopping District to mint and collect NFT pieces and join some awesome parties all along this journey.

WHERE

Lisbon, Portugal at the Pavilhão Carlos Lopes - an iconic venue in the heart of the city.

WHAT TO EXPECT

More than 100 speakers, 100 international artists and 1500 attendees from the global NFT community are expected for this 1st edition which will focus on 4 main themes: Gaming, Collectibles, Art and Metaverse.

More than a conference, NFC is a pure experiential event, with an NFT art gallery, a shopping district and of course, colorful parties and cosplayers joining the fun!

#NFCsummit in numbers:

1500+ Attendees

100+ Speakers

International artists

4 Content Tracks

5 rooms

Curated NFT Art Exhibition

NFT Shopping District

Cosplayers warmly welcome

Parties, Side Events, Cultural Experiences and more

SNEAK PEEKS - ACTIVATIONS & EXPERIENCES

MINT/COLLECT YOUR NFT TICKET FOR THE @nfcsummit

Unique ArtWork made for NFC in collaboration with the OGs artists @neurocolor & @XCOPYART, thanks to @CultCryptoArt lead by @EclecticMethod.

From Guernica to Kyiv

Because of the Emergency of the Situation, 40 artists decided to follow Picasso’s path and create a massive collaboration within 3-weeks. Inspired by Guernica, « From Guernica to Kyiv'' will be displayed during the Non-Fungible Conference on a giant screen wall. This art installation will take place in Lisbon, Portugal, on April 4-5, 2022 and will be created under the supervision ofThe Guild. Everyone can bid to buy a layer of ArtWork. All proceeds and royalties will go to the UkraineDAO Wallet.

Cosplay Contest

Cosplayers, the time to reveal your inner self as your favorite avatar is here! The NFC welcomes you to attend the conference and participate in the Cosplay dress-up competition. Taking place on the main stage on 4 & 5 April, ensure your Cosplay tickets are purchased and stand a chance to win amazing prizes!

Nansen Cocktail Bar x Neil Beloufa

What about an AI-algorithm-generated bar?

The process: Every participant will be airdropped a unique NFT cocktail in their ETH wallet. When they go to the Bar, they can display their QR Code ETH Address (from their mobile). An automated machine next to the bar will scan the QR Code. The Automate is a Giant Pikachu Designed by Neil Beloufa. Neil is a contemporary artist, mostly known for his video installations and monographic exhibitions. He has received several awards in Contemporary Art (Georges Pompidou National Museum of Modern Art and MoMA).

After scanning the code, the machine will play an animation and display the Cocktail Artwork. Participants can redeem the NFT at the bar, and the Barman will mix their cocktail.

Each cocktail can be “used” only once. One out of the 2000 NFTs will be an open bar NFT.

Samot Club Live Paint

Before ever grabbing a brush, the Argentinian rebel Samot expressed himself with oil and wrenches. He honors these roots by painting cars everywhere he goes, and we are bringing two exotic sport cars for him to work on during both days of the NFC. You will then spot these masterpieces driving around Lisbon, so make sure you don’t miss out on the process.

Sandbox Jungle Party x Party Degenerates

The official closing party of the NFC on Tuesday April 5th. This epic event will take place in the tropical jungle of Estufa Fria, the greenhouse in the middle of Park Eduard VII (minutes away from NFC Headquarters). Expect art and music, a proper sandbox, experiences and amazing acts curated by the co-organiser and rebellious artists from Party Degenerates.

Guest and the first confirmed act is massive but we keep it secret. Just a hint for now: Day Zero.

Music is the answer

Already creating bonding and collab between superstar guests: the renowned Dj and Producer Eclectic Method has created a bunch of remixes involving legendary artists invited to the conference such as Quasimondo or Conlan from Async Art, just watch!

We hope to see you there. If you're attending the event, and wanna say hi, look out for someone wearing a HackerNoon shirt. That'll be us ;)

by Limarc Ambalina