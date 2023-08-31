58 Stories To Learn About Tech Events

Let's learn about via these 58 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. Tech Events /Learn Repo 1. A Look into the World of Web3 Summit The Global Web3 Summit WOW finished its 3rd edition in Lisbon. The 3-day event is one of the top B2B and B2G in the world of Web3 tech and digital assets. 2. Unlocking the Key to the Future of Cryptocurrency in Asia After successfully holding various global blockchain events such as Indonesia Blockchain Week 2020 and BSC Summit 2021, Tokocrypto upped the ante when more than 36,000 attendees from over 11 countries attended the virtual T.K.O. Summit 2021 on July 24, 2021. 3. Paris Blockchain Summit (PBS) Returns July 8th, 2022 After two successful editions, Paris Blockchain Summit (PBS) returns on July 8, 2022 with its Mainstream edition! 4. 28 Topics and Dev Boards Giveaways at the 2022 RT-Thread IoT OS Global Tech Conference The virtual conference will feature 28 trending topics, starting from June 1 to June 3. 5. Crypto and NFT Events Worth Visiting This Fall This fall, industry leaders, savvy investors and the world’s top crypto visionaries come together in-person, online and the metaverse. Check out what's hot 🌶️ 6. Insights from Helping Devs at the Google Fest in Singapore Here's the theme for this week. This topic enlightens me as a perspective of someone who has never been to Developer related events, moreover even as facilitate a developer workshop (or study jam). 7. RT-Thread IoT OS Global Tech Conference is Open for Free Registration RT-Thread IoT OS Global Tech Conference is where developers exchange ideas, showcase projects, identify solutions, discuss future strategies. 8. MWC Barcelona Attracts Visit by King Felipe VI and Prompts Avatar Creation The King was able to create his own avatar, which he then used to experience an immersive tour of Barcelona that combined the physical and virtual worlds. 9. Anthony Scaramucci On FTX Meltdown At Benzinga’s Future Of Crypto Conference The Future of Crypto conference topics will consider the future direction of a crypto sector that’s been “cut to ribbons” this year, in light of recent events. 10. How Hackathons Can Help You Build Much-Needed Developer Experience Hackathons are a great way to get hands-on development experience. They offer developers the chance to learn from more experienced devs and can also be fun. 11. WOW Summit is Coming to Lisbon, Portugal on November 1st Settle down WoW nerds…this isn’t a World of Warcraft summit. WOW stands for the World of Web3 12. Leaf Launches in Microsoft's Dublin HQ Leaf Ireland, a subsidiary of the UK headquartered Leaf, launched its Dublin office on January 24th, 2020 in One Microsoft Place, Microsoft Ireland’s building in Sandyford. The management team presented a panel with representation from Microsoft and a customer taking part. The panel was moderated by journalist Jillian Godsil. 13. First Crypto Hackathon and Workshop at Harvard University to be Hosted by Telos The Hack Boston event will be the first cryptocurrency hackathon to be held on an Ivy League campus. 14. MumbaiFOSS: My Experience, Thoughts, and Opinions MumbaiFOSS is a conference organized by FOSS United and FOSSEE to promote Free and Open Source Software in Mumbai. In this blog, I share my experiences and take 15. How to Make Your Hybrid Event Stand Apart from the Rest? Hybrid events are the combination of virtual and physical events, have a look at some tips and tricks to help you host an immersive hybrid event. 16. 32 Finalists Revealed Ahead of Inaugural GAM3 Awards Polkastarter Gaming’s ‘GAM3 Awards’ will take place on December 15th, 2022. 16 categories are featured in the inaugural edition of the GAM3 Awards. 17. WOW Summit Web3 Conference is Coming to Hong Kong in 2023 WOW Hong Kong is supported by government institutions - Invest Hong Kong and Hong Kong Tourism Board 18. 56k+ Marketers Joined Global Marketing Day Global Marketing Day: A Recap 19. Brands in Web3: Metaverse Fashion Week Agenda, Why Porsche Could Do Better With NFTS, and More Brands entering web3. Adidas, Burberry, Balenciaga in metaverse. Virtual influencers. 20. The 10 Biggest Crypto Events From 2022: From SBF to Terra Wars, Market meltdowns, Political Scandals, inflation, scams as far as the Nigerian prince could send his emails… If it intrudes on your life it was 2022 21. Attending Meetups: An Introvert's Guide If you've ever wondered why you should attend tech meetups, when you could simply stream them online, your concerns are valid. 22. How I Calmed My Nerves And Finally Overcame My Fear Of Public Speaking A hundred talks later, I'm still terrified every time I go on stage. How did I ever get on stage, though? Well, here's a little trip down memory lane, the s 23. Crypto Singularity and Data Dignity: the Lowdown at Blockstack Summit This 2019 has been clearly marked by a bearish wave (and also speculative events) and with that comes a breath of much needed space for the builders to have room to build the runway for the solutions proposed in the many white papers distributed all over the web. 24. CGC|LIVE: Cutting-edge Games Conference Coming September 22 - 26 Cutting-edge Games Conference invites all game industry professionals and enthusiasts to plunge into a completely different world for five days, to explore new capabilities of technology and creativity during the game developers’ conference sessions and on the online exhibition area! 25. The Power of Tech Communities And how it led me to a Software Engineering job at one of India’s largest online grocery company. 26. 100 Blockchain Conferences, Events, and Workshops Everyone Should Know Here are some well-respected conferences, journals, summits, and workshops in the blockchain space. 27. Ethereum and Pegabufficorn Diving headfirst into the ETH community by attending one of Ethereum’s largest hackathons, we are able to see how, what, and who is shaping the decentralized applications of tomorrow. 28. Introducing T.K.O Summit 2021 Asia’s First Crypto Outlook The T.K.O Summit 2021will also focus on the introduction of the TKO token utility, Indonesia's first local token project with CeFi and DeFi utilities. 29. How to Find CFPs (Call for Proposals) for Software Development Conferences So you've decided to speak at a developer conference? You have a story you want to share with your peers - how you built something, how you learned something new, how you became a better developer and how everyone else can too - but you need to find a stage on which to share this story. 30. Life Without Google I/O, F8 and the Other Places Developers Learn The most predictable thing about most conferences used to be that, in the days leading up to them, you would be flooded with e-mails about your registration, new speaker additions and party invites. 31. My Takeaways from IN/Clojure 2020 The day began with that brisk energy that one can sense only when a passionate group comes together. There was already a precedent set during the pre-conference workshops that were a big hit (as heard from my source, Neethu who took part in one of them) 32. Virtual Tech-for-Good Hackathon After Action Report DemocracyLab adapts to Covid-19 by taking its March 14th St. Hack-trick’s Day event online. 33. The Future of In-Person and Virtual Events A look at how the future of virtual and in-person events are unfolding. 34. 4 Blockchain Events to Keep an Eye On in 2021 - 2022 Virtual hackathons contribute to growth in the nascent blockchain industry by empowering developers to create new ways to accelerate the global adoption of DLT. 35. Meet the Writer: HackerNoon's Contributor Hernán Ortiz, Co-Founder of Fractal I’m Hernán (her-NAHN), a writer with a background in systems engineering, but also an ex-developer and coffee geek passionate about science fiction. 36. Don't Miss the GITEX Global DevSlam on Cybersecurity, Coding, Web3, and More From 10-14 October 2022, GITEX GLOBAL, the world’s largest and most inclusive tech event will take place in Dubai and shall host 4,000+ companies 37. My Experience With Airbnb Experiences Those who may not know yet, I have bumped into Airbnb Experience recently, through some of the stories that I am sharing people to share life experiences (for traveler or locals like myself) and how Airbnb can be part of it. 38. What this Company Does to Host a Successful Virtual Conference Until recently, it seemed that working remotely, and, especially, holding public events virtually, was something completely new and fresh. Something from the future. Now it is becoming the daily reality, and it is exciting to observe the evolution of the idea of holding events remotely. 39. Get Ready for the Paris Blockchain on July 8th HackerNoon is proud to be a media partner for this year's Paris Blockchain Summit 40. How to Support Women as Essential Stakeholders in Emerging Technology According to an ad I found in my LinkedIn inbox five minutes ago— "Women in AI do-tank is proud to support this initiative as we are committed to supporting women as essential stakeholders in the development of emerging technologies, from data scientists to business leaders. 41. Networking at VC Events: How to Gain More Value? The pandemic and lockdowns have proven to the world the simple truth that we are social beings. 42. Practical Tips for Better Tech Events We've all been there: You signed up for a tech event, grabbed an Uber, spent 2 hours listening to talks, 1 hour networking, and went home with absolutely nothing tangible to prove it was worthwhile. 43. Low Code Is The Future Of Application Development Today’s technology is about the future of application development rather than the past. The shift to modern tools such as low-code is happening no matter the controversies. 44. The NFT World Comes to Istanbul, Turkey this May NFT Summit Istanbul 2022, organized by Meta Venture Fund, will take place on May 28- 29 at the Lütfi Kırdar Convention and Exhibition Center. 45. A Guide to Virtual Town Hall Meetings As we step ahead, virtual events and virtual conferences are gaining momentum and becoming immensely popular. Hosting recurring day to day internal virtual meetings and conferences have become an integral part of businesses today. A sudden boost in web conferencing platforms has been witnessed on the internet that offers interactive & engaging online meeting solutions. 46. About That Blockchain Cruise and McAfee's Weight Cruise liner Oasis of the Seas with a capacity of 2500 people 47. Educating the Lawmakers: The GBA Blockchain & Infrastructure Hybrid Event America prides itself on being at the forefront of innovation, yet concerns with the attitude toward crypto are growing. GBA's new event may help combat this. 48. Tokyo Game Show 2022 is More Than Just a Video Game Convention It is a return to a long-awaited normalcy the gamers of Japan, no, the gamers of the world, so rightfully deserve. 49. Blockchain Conferences in Early 2020: How to Follow the Trends From any point of view, 2019 was a great year for crypto. First of all, Bitcoin, Ethereum and other core industry projects survived the bear market. The Ethereum ecosystem got a lot of adoption and traction with Defi and its decentralized financial instruments, such as reliable stablecoins, money markets, futures, options, DAO and many more. At least two digital currencies with a >1 bln user base each are on the track: China Central bank CBDC (digital Yuan) and Facebook’s Libra. Ethereum is on the long-awaited path to ETH 2.0 and PoS. The previously very specific token engineering discipline is getting more and more attention, first of all from academic, business and developer’s community. The largest financial companies in the world are developing blockchain solutions, engaging new and new market players to the blockchain industry. 50. The Art of Making "Not Just Another Meetup" We have all been there. Be it an event from the company we work at or not. Every corporation seems to think that their event/meetup is automatically exciting and valuable. As if their product was a new video game release everyone has eagerly waited for. 51. Blockchain Life 2020 in Moscow: A Recap On October 21-22, Moscow hosted the 5th international forum Blockchain Life. With 4,000 participants and 50 speakers, it became one of the largest live crypto events of 2020. I had the opportunity to be there and interviewed speakers, organizers, and guests to find out what it felt like to take part in an offline conference during a pandemic. 52. 6 Virtual DevOps Conferences to Attend in 2021 Free to distribute and use in any form 53. HackerNoon Partners with Non-Fungible Conference HackerNoon has signed on as a media partner for this year's Non-Fungible Conference [54. When We Can Pitch Startups at Events Again, Take These Lessons With You](https://hackernoon.com/when-we-can-pitch-startups-at-events-again-take-these-lessons-with-you-in2jc3yio) Here I am, a twenty-year-old astrophysics student designing satellites to place in orbit around Mars and a self-starter entrepreneur longing to show my baby — nect MODEM — to the earth. I've had a few bumps on the road. Thankfully, I learned a few valuable lessons, and the experience of attending five conferences with my startup as my product made me reflect on a lot I'd like to share with other aspiring startup owners. 55. How to Avoid Burning $80K+ on Tech Events: 10 Tips for Exhibiting Your Startup Efficiently Learn how to exhibit at startup events and tech conferences – and get the most out of your time and money! 56. Tara Vasdani on Choosing Remote: It's Avant Garde & It's the Future of Work We talked to Tara Vasdani, the first Canadian lawyer to serve a Statement of Claim using Instagram, a writer for Canadian Lawyer and The Lawyer’s Daily, and founder of Remote Law Canada 57. An Event To Remember Forever - An Outline of the ETHDenver Festival Looking back at the exciting ETHDenver Festival and the incredible community that the event brought together. Reflecting on the interviews and developments. 58. Year of the Graph: Analytics, Databases, Knowledge Graphs and Graph AI [Autumn Newsletter] As 2020 is coming to an end, let's see it off in style. Our journey in the world of Graph Analytics, Graph Databases, Knowledge Graphs and Graph AI culminates. Thank you for checking out the 58 most read stories about Tech Events on HackerNoon. to find the most read stories about any technology. Visit the /Learn Repo