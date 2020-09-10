Glossary of Security Terms: Same-Origin Policy

The elegant import button, built for your web app
Mozilla (stylized as moz://a) is a free software community founded in 1998 by members of Netscape.
The same-origin policy is a critical security mechanism that restricts how a document or script loaded from one origin can interact with a resource from another origin. It helps isolate potentially malicious documents, reducing possible attack vectors.
