Glossary of Security Terms: Same-Origin Policy

Glossary of Security Terms: Same-Origin Policy

September 10th 2020
The same-origin policy is a critical security mechanism that restricts how a document or script loaded from one origin can interact with a resource from another origin. It helps isolate potentially malicious documents, reducing possible attack vectors.

