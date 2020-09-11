Before you go, check out these stories!

0
Search icon
Start Writing
KendoReact adGet The React Component Library You Need
Hackernoon logoGlossary of Security Terms: Session Hijacking by@mozilla

Glossary of Security Terms: Session Hijacking

September 11th 2020
Author profile picture

@mozillaMozilla Contributors

Mozilla (stylized as moz://a) is a free software community founded in 1998 by members of Netscape.

Session hijacking occurs when an attacker takes over a valid session between two computers. The attacker steals a valid session ID in order to break into the system and snoop data.

Most authentication occurs only at the start of a TCP session. In TCP session hijacking, an attacker gains access by taking over a TCP session between two machines in mid session.

Session hijacking occurs because

  • no account lockout for invalid session IDs
  • weak session-ID generation algorithm
  • insecure handling
  • indefinite session expiration time
  • short session IDs
  • transmission in plain text

Session hijacking process

  1. Sniff, that is perform a man-in-the-middle (MITM) attack, place yourself between victim and server.
  2. Monitor packets flowing between server and user.
  3. Break the victim machine's connection.
  4. Take control of the session.
  5. Inject new packets to the server using the Victim's Session ID.

Protection against session hijacking

  • create a secure communication channel with SSH (secure shell)
  • pass authentication cookies over HTTPS connection
  • implement logout functionality so the user can end the session
  • generate the session ID after successful login
  • pass encrypted data between the users and the web server
  • use a string or long random number as a session key

Learn more

General knowledge

View Previous Terms:

Author profile picture

@mozillaMozilla Contributors

Read my stories

Mozilla (stylized as moz://a) is a free software community founded in 1998 by members of Netscape.

Related

How to use Javascript's Performance API and measure page performance

pre-emoji story
#hackernoon-top-story
Author profile picture

@mozillaMozilla Contributors

3min
05/29/20

What Does Ethereum 3.0 Look Like?

5 reactions
#blockchain
Author profile picture
01/06/21

Tags

#mozilla#security-terms#password-protection#data-protection#web-development#mdn#beginners#hackernoon-top-story
Join Hacker Noon

Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.