Glossary of Security Terms: Session Hijacking

Session hijacking occurs when an attacker takes over a valid session between two computers. The attacker steals a valid session ID in order to break into the system and snoop data.

Most authentication occurs only at the start of a TCP session. In TCP session hijacking, an attacker gains access by taking over a TCP session between two machines in mid session.

Session hijacking occurs because

no account lockout for invalid session IDs

weak session-ID generation algorithm

insecure handling

indefinite session expiration time

short session IDs

transmission in plain text

Session hijacking process

Sniff, that is perform a man-in-the-middle (MITM) attack, place yourself between victim and server. Monitor packets flowing between server and user. Break the victim machine's connection. Take control of the session. Inject new packets to the server using the Victim's Session ID.

Protection against session hijacking

create a secure communication channel with SSH (secure shell)

pass authentication cookies over HTTPS connection

implement logout functionality so the user can end the session

generate the session ID after successful login

pass encrypted data between the users and the web server

use a string or long random number as a session key

