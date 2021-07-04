Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Announced by Sony Interactive Entertainment

@ wheeljack84 Jeffrey Harris LA-based entertainment journalist & 411 Wrestling Interviews Podcast host.

After an initial listing was found for the title on the official ESRB website, Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. The updated version of the 2020 smash hit will be available for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 later this August.

The game was originally released in July 2020 as a PlayStation 4-exclusive title. The announcement confirmed the Director's Cut will feature PS5-specific in-game enhancements. These include DualSense haptic feedback, Japanese lip-sync, dynamic 4K resolution targeting 60 FPS and adaptive triggers.

Also set for the Director's Cut release is the brand-new DLC, Iki Island. The Legends Mode and Iki Island expansion will also be available for the PlayStation 4 version of the Director's Cut. Sony is promising the DLC will feature a new story, new enemies, and more.

In Ghost of Tsushima, players take the role of the lone samurai, Jin Sakai, who is on a quest for vengeance against Mongol invaders in 13th century Japan.

The game received tons of award nominations and recognitions, including winning Best Art Direction at The Game Awards 2020. It also received Adventure Game of the Year honors for the 24th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards. Besides the game's overwhelming critical success, it was also a commercial smash, having sold over 6.5 million copies as of last March.

Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Announced

A director's cut release and PS5 upgrade for Ghost of Tsushima make sense. The game was a critical and commercial smash, so expanding the player base to the newer PlayStation 5 console is a smart idea. A film adaptation is also in the works.

Additionally, Sony PlayStation recently announced a Director's Cut and PS5 remastering for Hideo Kojima's Death Stranding. This appears like it could become a recurring trend for signature PlayStation titles and smash hits for the PS4.

Ghost of Tsushima is currently available on PlayStation 4. The Director's Cut will hit both PS4 and PS5 on August 20. The announcement trailer for the Director's Cut is available below:

More in Gaming:

Keep up with all the latest gaming news, features, and guides. Subscribe to our newsletter in the footer below!

@ wheeljack84 LA-based entertainment journalist & 411 Wrestling Interviews Podcast host. by Jeffrey Harris Read my stories

Also Featured In

Tags