Crucial Mobile UI/UX Design Mistakes to Avoid at Any Cost

With the inflow of so many mobile app development companies, developing an app seems to be a cakewalk. You just need to contact an app development firm and the rest is taken care of by them.

But wait !! Are you assured of a flawless product at the end of the development process?

It’s something that nobody can guarantee, but yes, you can try to lessen up the glitches. And to rule out any hiccups at a later stage of the app development process, it is advisable to get involved in the app development right from the stage when the app blueprint is carved out.

If we talk about the present-day scenario, there are many app development companies that can puzzle you, but if you wish to pick the best of all, you better have a roundabout of the app company. And for that, you can check out the data-driven portals like Clutch GoodFirms , and AppDexa , which focuses on ratings and reviews of leading app development companies.

Then comes the most significant part of a desirable mobile experience that starts with UI and UX designing and you need to be spot on this. With remarkable user experience, an app can grow in leaps and bounds. But in the heat of churning out an outstanding product, app designers tend to fumble that has to be avoided at any cost.

In this article, we will be focusing on prominent Mobile App UI design mistakes that are evident, but tends to be overlooked during the app development flow.

1. Crummy Design

App design commences with the inflow of ideas from the UI and UX designers, respectively. The UX designers are responsible for enhancing the user experience and the UI designers take care of the placement of elements. And once the ideas from both sides are blended, the chances of mismatch of perspectives come into fore.

A cluttered and untidy layout can kill user experience and lessen the app engagement. Hence, it’s crucial that both the designing team should be in sync and give enough space to each other. Also, they should try to visualize from the user’s point-of-view.

It can be achieved only when the designers are updated with the top mobile app UI design trends and curate a simple and interactive app design keeping everything in the loop.

2. Expendable Features

Every app developer tries his best to curate an ultimate app and for that, app features matter the most. But sometimes, to make the app stand out among the competitors, the app is bombarded with unnecessary features, which further impacts the app performance.

It’s crucial for the app designers to figure out what all features are required and should be integrated into the app. And in the initial stages, if some feature is missed, there is always room for adjustments in the later stage.

For instance, many apps come with a tutorial on how to use the app, which can irk the user and ultimately, the app can land in the trash box. Therefore, it makes more sense if the app is added with the required features only.

3. Obscure CTAs

Call to Action or CTA is a vital component for advertising and selling. It conveys to the user what needs to be done next. If we talk about apps, the right CTAs can put in more feathers in the UX of an app.

The apps with clear CTAs clearly have higher chances of engagement as compared to apps that have obscure CTAs. In consequence, the app designers should focus on the following parameters of a CTA:

Color Design Size Shape

4. Unresponsive Design

It’s one of the most drastic gaffes that can occur to mobile apps. It severely affects the user engagement rates and drops the app rank to the new lows.

Just think, if a user opens up an app and doesn’t get the required response from the app on engaging with a certain page. Most possibly, the next step followed will be the app uninstallation.

It’s very important that the user experience of an app should always remain consistent and match up with the user’s interests.

5. Low Page Speed

The mobile app page speed matters a lot and let us tell you why. As per research by Think With Google , the page load time of the app, which ranges from one to 10 seconds has a bounce rate of 123%. And when elements like text, titles, and images increase from 400 to 6,000, the conversation rate probability drops by 95%.

We guess it’s quite clear why page speed carries weight. A poorly optimized page can adversely impact the page views and bounce. Also, it impacts the mobile app ranking in mobile play stores.

6. Ambiguous Navigation

If you consider tops apps like WhatsApp, Instagram, and YouTube, you will find one thing in common and that is streamlined navigation. Proper navigational assistance in an app propels the user experience to a new level altogether and helps the user to access the required information in a more pleasant manner.

But if not done in the right manner, it can critically backfire. And to make it right, make sure to place the menu bar and navigation buttons correctly. Ambiguous and lengthy navigation is a real foe to an app and stands vice-versa to spontaneous navigation.

7. Ignoring User Feedback

The last mistake that app designers make while designing an app is that they ignore the users’ feedback. As an app designer, if you are developing a new app, it’s recommended to take a look at the users’ feedback on similar apps. And if it’s about an already existing app, the app designers can head to the feedback section of the app stores and they will get the unprejudiced picture.

Besides, app design is an element that is bound to change after a certain period and the designers should go through the timely redesign process. Therefore, keeping up with the targeted users' interests and preferences is a must.

