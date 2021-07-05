8 Mistakes to Avoid When Designing a Logo

@ amtul-rafay Amtul Rafay Growth-hacker , tech-geek and a passionate blogger!

Logo designing is an art and requires a thorough knowledge about the specifics of every design element. It is something that needs proper research and expertise. Being a designer, you must know how to craft a perfect logo by learning through different examples and resources.

The approach to design every logo can become different depending upon its background. For instance, if you are designing a sports logo for a football team, you need to look into different examples of popular NFL team logos. Similarly, if you are doing it for a commercial brand, try looking into the examples of already established companies. This will let you know the basics of every logo design and the requirements of every industry.

Besides these, you must also need to avoid glaring mistakes in designing the logo. This blog will give you a quick overview of some common mistakes logo designers usually make. Keeping them in mind, you can design a perfect logo to attract viewers’ attention.

Key Logo Designing Mistakes You Should Avoid

There are certain things you need to avoid while designing a logo:

1. Wrong Typeface Selection

It is important to know about the significance of using the correct typeface in your logo. Most of the time, designers do not pay attention to this factor and randomly select the wrong typeface. This brings a poor impact on their overall logo design, making them look weird and unattractive.

To avoid this problem, try to select a typeface that matches your design. It should resonate with your brand theme and must look attractive as per the requirements of the logo. Meanwhile, do not also include too many typefaces in your logo, as this could result in a cluttered design.

2. Poor Color Choice

Colors are the most important part of any graphic design. Their selection should be made properly before designing any logo. This is important because each color speaks for a particular message. It has got whole color psychology behind it that cannot be ignored at any cost.

Sometimes, designers try to make their logos fancy by adding up extra colors. This is certainly not a good practice as it could make the whole design look messy. The color selection should be wisely made, keeping in view the background of the company. It will simplify the proper color selection as per the requirements of the logo.

3. Not Having Enough Research

It is always advised to research properly before moving towards the designing part of a logo. This is necessary because it will let you know how others create logos and what suits you best according to your industry.

Often, designers do not spend much time on research and come up with a generic logo. This makes their whole effort go into vain, as the logo created without any brainstorming does not fit well as per the market standards.

Therefore, if you are working on a brand logo, do remember to research the market perfectly. It will give you a brief idea about designing and what specific elements to include in a logo.

4. Dependence on Trends

Sometimes, designers only emphasize trends while creating a logo. This is not a great practice because these trends do get changed frequently. As a designer, you need to create brand logos that are timeless and not dependent on any trend.

It is basically an identity of the company which cannot be designed based on a temporary trend. Though you can take a bit of inspiration from the trends, do not design everything based on it. This will easily make your logo outdated with the passing of a particular trend. Therefore, try to come up with designs that can bring longevity and endurance to your logo.

5. Copycat Logo Design

Logos are always considered as the unique identity of a company. This emphasizes the fact that its design should be totally genuine and not copied from any other source.

Though you can take inspiration from various renowned logos, don’t ever try to copy them entirely. This will not only ruin your own design but could also lead you to face serious cases of logo infringement.

Being a designer, you need to showcase your own creativity in the logo. This could be done by enhancing your skills and learning through various logo designing tips defined by the experts. A unique logo will give the brand a distinguished representation in the market, whereas a copied design will only result in embarrassment.

6. Using Raster Images

It is important to understand the basics of design elements before starting anything. Many designers often use raster images to create logos. This is quite a common mistake committed by the designers, especially the starters. The reason is that raster images do not offer optimum quality for the logos. They are basically made from pixels and cannot be scaled to different sizes.

As a result, these raster images make the logo blurry and low in quality. That is the major reason why their usage is strictly not recommended for logos.

You can use vector graphics instead to design any logo. Some top vector graphics tools like Adobe Illustrator and Corel Draw are good options for designing high-quality logos.

7. Complicated Design

While designing a brand logo, try to keep in mind that your logo should not confuse anyone. Many times, designers go for an unwanted complicated design which eventually results in a complete mess up. These types of designs not only confuse the viewers but also drive them away frequently.

It is, therefore, best advised to keep your logo designs simple yet effective. You can learn this great art by looking into the logo examples of the world’s top companies. They have precisely focused on creating a clean and simple logo meant to attract thousands of eyeballs efficiently.

8. Overlooking the Customers

While designing a brand logo, never forget about your targeted customers. Always keep in mind that the logo will represent your company and will drive customers’ attention. Many times, designers totally forget about this factor and overlook the nature of the customers.

As a result, their logos look less appealing and interesting to the customers. Brands that have customer-centric logos always win the race in terms of getting more attention. Therefore, try to keep the interest of customers in mind while creating different types of logos. This specifically applies to those brands that are new and looking to attract more customers in the market.

Final Words

It is a known fact that creating a logo requires a clear mind and a focused approach.

This blog has precisely highlighted some of the core mistakes designers usually make while creating a logo. These mistakes can be easily avoided by taking effective measures in advance so that the final logo design could look appropriate as per the requirements. It is indeed quite important to represent the brand with the right logo, allowing customers to be interested in the final design.

Also Featured In

Tags