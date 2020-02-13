25 Social Media Design Tips

@ lanamiro Lana I’m falling in love with beautiful web design. I like to share my experience and explore something i

90% visual beings, according to the 60,000 times faster than text. Images are the most natural things to remember by our brains and are essential for our learning. Because of human nature, what we see has a strong effect on what we do, what we feel, and what we are. We are, according to the Social Science Research Network . While other animals are characterized by the sense of smell or hearing sense in the case of the bat, the human is undoubtedly a visual being. The research concluded that we process visualsthan text. Images are the most natural things to remember by our brains and are essential for our learning. Because of human nature, what we see has a strong effect on what we do, what we feel, and what we are.

This is why graphics, pictures, fonts, and other visual elements now play a vital role in content marketing

So, if you want to sell your product or service, you have to share it.

Share what?

Value-added content, using attractive visuals.

So if your content still doesn't have visual elements, you likely miss out on the potential clients and opportunities.

We also cannot overlook the importance of social media in marketing. Today, both our personal and professional lives without Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Instagram, and the likely. Social media channels are perhaps one of the best ways to spread your marketing content and build awareness of your brand.

Let's make it properly and effectively, check out the next tips and principles to enhance your social media profiles.

1. Color

. Loulou and Tummie made an amazing eye-catching vector work, where they show the use of color to tell a story and evoke emotion. Color is one of the most critical parts of any social media and product design. It helps to change the mood, create an atmosphere, control emotions, and even evoke intense individual experiences from someone's pastmade an amazing eye-catching vector work, where they show the use of color to tell a story and evoke emotion.

are a great way for a start and can be used to create a feeling of harmony within your images. Use colors in your social media images wisely that it could help you to tell a specific portion of that story. The rules of color theory are a great way for a start and can be used to create a feeling of harmony within your images.

2. Balance

The right balance of light and dark can bring any social media graphic design layout to life. It's also very important to remember that different elements carry different weights.

There are four different options:

crystallographic (image of a tray of donuts with various toppings);

radial (picture a spiral staircase);

asymmetrical;

symmetrical;.

3. Lines

Muti: Lines are the visual elements of every design that help to guide the eye to where you want it to go. Straight lines imply order. Curved lines hint at the movement. Take a look at this interesting example of the power of lines from

4. Proximity

Group similar items together. You can put the principle of proximity to action by grouping the same elements. One of its uses is a physical placement of the objects near each other.

5. Hierarchy

Put the most important elements in the biggest fonts. Highlight your message by focusing on the most significant phrases. The title text should have the largest size (or typeface weight), followed by subtitles or body copy in descending order of importance.

6. Repetition

Three things to always try out and be consistent with your designs are fonts, colors, and logos. Over time, the repetition of these three elements will give you or your brand a unique and instantly recognizable look.

7. Good contrast

The use of sufficient contrast is a great way to enhance your social media images. With too much contrast, your visuals can become cluttered, and nothing will stand out. But without contrast, your design runs the risk of being "flat." One of the easiest ways of the appropriate use of contrast is through the use of colors, like in this Instagram posts template

8. Direction

The way the human eye moves across images, articles, websites, and other visual elements is unique but often consistent.

Web design survey has given us an inside look at how people tend to perceive new information. And they found that we mostly read in an "F" pattern, an "E" pattern, and a "Z" pattern. Thus placing essential and eye-catching elements on the upper left and left side of your design is vital.

9. Space

You shouldn't underestimate the power of simplicity in your design. Additional space can help you bring a certain aesthetic quality to your image while also highlighting the most important elements.

10. Set a Goal

Always keep in mind an aim for each image you create. Do you want to drive conversions, or increase engagement, or get more followers? Setting up a fixed goal will help you align your graphic accordingly.

11. A quintessential blend of shapes and images

Some tools let you play with texts, graphic elements, shapes, and layers. You may change the letters and symbols to fit each shape perfectly, and thus creating a nice visual effect. Also, you can arrange your texts around the objects in the image, instead of writing them over the text.

12. Text

Not to be confused with typography. The aim of social media graphics should be to deliver your message as simple as you can. One of the most overlooked useful graphic design tips is to make sure your text is easy to read.

13. Avoid too many texts

Too many words can get overwhelming to the viewers. The point of social media designs is to deliver the actual call to action through color, shape, and one/two liner texts.

14. Maintain consistency

This is very important because most people choose to click or not to click based on what they see on the image. To decrease the chances of high bounce rates, let them know what they are getting into by clicking it.

15. Be creative

Be creative! You have so many different types of visuals that you can share on social media.

Check out these options:

Infographics Top 10 Lists Popular quotes of famous people Captivating Photographs Charts Screenshots with arrows to illustrate a point

16. Typography

Typography has a significant impact on how people perceive your design and the message your company sends. Choosing which font or fonts to use in your design, one of the most important aspects to keep in mind is readability. Entirely, Serif fonts are the best choice for print purposes and Sans-Serif for the web.

17. Use Negative Space

Negativity can be positive. You may have heard about negative space in design terminology? It is also called white space. If you use this technique wisely, it will stand you in good stead and will grab attention. The visuals don't always need to be colorful and vivid; sometimes, white space creates a change for the viewer and appeals to them more than a brightly colored graphic.

18. Logotype

The recognizable logo on the banners and other images makes it much easier for people to relate and enjoy the graphic. It will help people to identify your company with branding you add to each image.

19. Show your company identity

Imagine the scary situation when a user finds an informative graphic and wants to know more about the publisher, but doesn't have any option and chance to find information about the company, cafe, or event.

Don't let this happen to you!

20. Know your platform

Remember, please: every platform is different. Understanding what time works best with each social media channel will not only help visually but will make things easier to engage with your client.

Each social media platform has a different set of size resolutions for social media graphic design requisites. Below I've listed five social media channels and included some image sizes and rules for each one:

Facebook

Sizing: 852 x 315 cover photo; 180 x 180 profile picture; 1,200 x 630 regular shared post Is geared toward the older generation Makes great use of articles and promotions

Instagram

Sizing: 1080 x 1080 post; 1080 x 1920 stories; 1080 x 1350 portrait; 1080 x 566 landscape; 110 x 110 pixels profile picture. Geared toward millennials Lifestyle photos are great as the platform was built with the idea of "lunch and selfies."

Twitter

Sizing: 1500 x 500 header photo; 400 x 400 profile picture; 900 x 512 post Great for engagement Great for celebrities

Pinterest

Sizing: 600 x 1260 pins; 165 x 165 profile image Great for inspiration and new ideas Great for people looking for new products

LinkedIn

1584 x 396 banner image, 400 x 400 company profile picture Great for business Great for networking

21. Keep it simple

Check out if your images reflect the message you're trying to send through. Simplicity is always the best to style when it comes to graphic design.

22. Have "Scroll-Stopping" Impact

The only way to find out what will make your audience pause mid-scroll to take the desired action is by testing different social media graphics designs to see what works. So test new designs.

23. Browse modern design ideas

The best way to find design inspiration is by putting current design trends on the platform you use. Spend some time to check the social accounts of your competitors or influencers in your niche and take note of the elements you liked.

24. Call-to-action

It's great to make such graphics that grab people's attention, but attention and likes are not a goal for every project and business. Marketers and business owners want their audience to be active by sharing, clicking, and buying. So it's crucial to add call-to-action elements and encouraging text to your design.

25. Templates

Try to customize a few templates for the same type of content. With ready-made templates , your audience will know where the post comes from and what kind of message it communicates. Because those templates include all necessary elements and other customizing options.

Another advantage of using templates is that non-designers can create a quick post for social media by themselves. Design a few go-to templates to save yourself time.

Sum Up

Now It's Your Turn!

So following these tips can help you to create better, more engaging visual elements for your content. I hope you enjoyed learning the nitty-gritty about social media graphic designs!

Did I miss any of the important social media design rules?

Let me know it. And if you have any design tips, I can't wait to see them.

Please feel free to leave your comments below this post and keep the conversation going!

Share this story @ lanamiro Lana Read my stories I’m falling in love with beautiful web design. I like to share my experience and explore something i

Tags