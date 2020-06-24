Get a Free Week on Cloud Academy To Kickstart Your Tech Training

Are you looking to make a jump in your technical career? Want to get trained or certified on AWS, Azure, Google Cloud Platform, DevOps, Kubernetes, Python, or another in-demand skill?

FREE access to our industry-leading Then you’ll want to mark your calendar. Starting Monday, June 22, Cloud Academy is offeringaccess to our industry-leading Training Library.

During this free time period, you’ll have seven days of unlimited access to:

Certification prep learning paths for AWS, Azure, GCP, and more

learning paths for AWS, Azure, GCP, and more Our entire Training Library of interactive, video-based courses

Exams and quizzes to identify knowledge gaps

to identify knowledge gaps Practice certification exams to build confidence

to build confidence Our Tech Skills Training Camp Playbook to guide your learning journey

You’ll also get access to our most popular Cloud Academy labs that help you build practical experience by using live cloud environments:

Hands-on labs : learn step-by-step using actual accounts on AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud Platform

: learn step-by-step using actual accounts on AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud Platform Lab challenges : troubleshoot complex scenarios without guidance using live environments

: troubleshoot complex scenarios without guidance using live environments Lab playgrounds: explore and test your own ideas in sandboxed environments — without installing any software

Get certification training in real cloud environments

Want to make the most out of your free week? Jump into a certification learning path and test drive the labs.

Why get certified?

Getting certified shows that you have some of the most in-demand and profitable skills in the industry, though there are countless certifications to choose from. Cloud providers — such as AWS and Azure — offer foundational certifications, which are designed to validate a candidate’s overall understanding.

What’s the most effective way to learn for a certification?

Theory is great, but there’s nothing like getting reps on real deployments to make you ready to ace the next cert exam — and as you might know, more and more exams have lab components — making it key to get hands-on practice to fully create those connections in your neurons.

Check out some of our most popular certification learning paths:

And try out a learning path to get a solid start on coding, general cloud, DevOps, and more, helping you operate across any cloud ecosystem:

How to get started

1. Register with an email address

Sign up on our free week registration page. No credit card or paid account required. or paid account required.

2. Get the app

Download the app to help you study anywhere. You can even start on our website and transition to your phone within the same course seamlessly.

Believe it or not, there is no credit card required to gain full access to our mobile app and training library. You get the theory, technical knowledge, and hands-on practice to get certified on industry-leading cloud platforms and technologies.

Our training library is open from Monday, June 22 at 12:00 a.m. PDT and will be locked down on Sunday, June 28 at 11:59 p.m. PDT.

About Cloud Academy

At Cloud Academy, we’re customer- and product-obsessed. It’s our mission to understand what our users want and need, so we can help to empower their learning goals.

Our goal is to assist both personal and enterprise users to build hands-on technical skills that drive measurable results. With our enterprise-grade platform, you can assess, develop, and validate technical skills with structured learning paths that provide the theory and hands-on practice to master the skills you need in the real world.

Our training library — loaded with 10,000+ hours of technical content — is helping users build tech skills at the core of innovation.

Technology training material that’s trusted by the world’s most distinguished organizations

Crafted by leading industry experts who love to train

Training content is always fresh and up-to-date

You can explore what’s new on AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, containers, security, IoT, data science, programming, machine learning, big data, and more.

Cloud Academy for enterprise

We built Cloud Academy around the needs of our Fortune 100 clients. From demonstrable security to fast, flexible deployments of thousands of seats, we provide total control and predictability in up-leveling your organization’s skills and enabling you to deliver on challenging technical projects.

Cloud Academy is the leading digital skills development platform that enables every enterprise to become a tech company through guided Learning Paths, Hands-on Labs, and Skill Assessment. Cloud Academy delivers role-specific training on leading clouds (AWS, Azure, Google Cloud Platform), essential methodologies needed to operate on and between clouds (DevOps, security, containers), and capabilities that are unlocked by the cloud (big data, machine learning).

Companies like Turner, Cognizant, SAS, and ThermoFisher customize Cloud Academy to contextualize learning and leverage the platform to assign, manage, and measure cloud enablement at scale.

