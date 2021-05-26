Complete #100DaysOfCloud for Free On Cloud Academy

There comes a time in everyone’s career where we are faced with an opportunity to invest in ourselves and take the next step.

Unfortunately for many (or probably most) of us, we either aren’t able to recognize it when it comes, or anticipate similar chances down the road that never present themselves. Don’t make that mistake.

Introducing Cloud Marathon

A 100-day commitment to learning facilitated by Cloud Academy, the Cloud Marathon begins on June 14, 2021. Sign up and complete the Full Marathon (60 minutes of studying per day for 100 days) or Half Marathon (60 minutes of studying for 50/100 days) and your education is free or half-off, respectively.

They say luck is what happens when preparation meets opportunity. This is a chance to make your own luck.

Transform your life and career by getting more of the right experience, more quickly, with Cloud Academy. Increase your earnings potential and open the door to new opportunities by improving your skills, gaining certifications, and outpacing your peers.

How it works:

1. Start training

You wouldn’t run a marathon without plotting your course and getting ready in advance, right?

Sign up anytime before June 14th, create your account, and get early access to the Cloud Academy platform at no additional cost.

Use this time to warm up, decide where you want to start, and get comfortable with all of Cloud Academy’s features!

2. Pick your marathon commitment

Full marathon: 60 minutes per day for 100 days + daily social share (100)

Half marathon: 60 minutes per day for 50 out of 100 days + daily social share (50)

3. Start your 100 Days of Cloud on June 14th

Start your #100DaysOfCloud challenge anywhere in the Cloud Academy library.

Pick whatever platform or skill(s) you’d like to improve on, enroll in a Learning Path or a Job Role Path, and let the daily cloud experience begin.

4. Share your progress on social media

Keep yourself and your peers accountable by sharing your daily progress on Twitter or LinkedIn.

We make it easy to share directly from the Cloud Academy platform, so once you’ve finished your hour of learning, it’s just 2 clicks of a mouse. Follow the hashtags #100DaysOfCloud and #CloudMarathon to keep tabs on what others are learning about.

5. Track your achievements

Visualize how your skills are progressing and unlock additional rewards in real-time with Cloud Academy’s dedicated dashboard.

The Cloud Academy team will send you a weekly leaderboard so you can see how you stack up against other marathoners.

6. Get your money back

Complete your marathon commitment and your education is free (full marathon) or 50% off (half marathon).

Additional Details

The #100DaysOfCloud officially begins on June 14, 2021, so be sure to sign up in advance so you can get comfortable on the platform and plan for the skills you’d like to improve.

Anyone who doesn’t have an active Cloud Academy subscription can register for the full or half Cloud Marathon.

Your 100-day, marathon subscription provides unlimited access to Cloud Academy’s learning paths, courses, quizzes, exams, and hands-on labs in live cloud environments.

You’ll be able to dive into a lab to practice your skills using our actual accounts on AWS, Azure, Google Cloud Platform, and Alibaba.

Cloud Academy will also send regular communications throughout your marathon to help keep you motivated and on track.

Get started today!

