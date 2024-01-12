Geofencing Made Easy: Implementing Geofencing With ipstack API
Too Long; Didn't ReadThe dictionary meaning of the geofence; it is a virtual border around a geographical area. Geofencing technology is the name of the technology used to trigger an automatic alert when an active device enters a defined geographical area.
We can think of geofencing as an invisible fence that goes around a location we choose, attracting certain people into our area and keeping the wrong people out of our area. Consider that this fence makes it even easier to collect data from inside the geo-fence.