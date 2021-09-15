Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Learnings from Michael Bettua, CEO and Co-Founder of Volan Technology by@soozeeroo

Learnings from Michael Bettua, CEO and Co-Founder of Volan Technology

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Co-founder of Volan Technology was interviewed by Hacker News. He was an early executive at Silknet Software ($4.2B exit) and BladeLogic ($900M exit) Volan's software and sensors automatically form an independent self-healing wireless mesh network with no dependency on smartphones, GPS or Wi-Fi. This makes it easy to implement anywhere, protective of user privacy, and not vulnerable to network or power outages. The company started with a focus on fundamentally improving emergency response effectiveness in schools using new micro-location technology and AI.
image
undefined Hacker Noon profile picture

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
New SOTA Image Captioning: ClipCap by @whatsai
#artificial-intelligence
What is R-CNN? - Summarizing Regions with CNN Features by @dipanks
#computer-vision
3D Models at City Scale! by @whatsai
#3d
What the future holds: 5 core QA trends to rule 2022 by @a1qa
#quality-assurance
Find out Which Startup is Winning in Your City by @startups
#startup

Tags

#startups-of-the-year#contact-tracing#ai#geofencing#student-safety#mesh-networks#emerging-technology#emergency-response
Join Hacker Noon loading