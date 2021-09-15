Learnings from Michael Bettua, CEO and Co-Founder of Volan Technology

Co-founder of Volan Technology was interviewed by Hacker News. He was an early executive at Silknet Software ($4.2B exit) and BladeLogic ($900M exit) Volan's software and sensors automatically form an independent self-healing wireless mesh network with no dependency on smartphones, GPS or Wi-Fi. This makes it easy to implement anywhere, protective of user privacy, and not vulnerable to network or power outages. The company started with a focus on fundamentally improving emergency response effectiveness in schools using new micro-location technology and AI.