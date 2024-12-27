Gate Group Announces Acquisition Of Coin Master Co., Ltd., Officially Entering The Japanese Market

Dec 26th, Panama -According to an announcement by a cryptocurrency exchange platform, Gate.io and Financial Services Agency of Japan (FSA) today, Gate Group has successfully acquired all issued shares of Coin Master Co., Ltd., a Japanese cryptocurrency service provider. The acquisition was carried out through Gate Information Pte. Ltd 「CEO: Lin Han」, a Singaporean entity, which is a part of Gate Group. As of today, Coin Master Co., Ltd. has been renamed "Gate Japan K.K." ("Gate Japan"), marking a significant step in Gate Group's expansion into the Japanese market. This strategic acquisition not only solidifies Gate Group's presence in Japan but also enhances its ability to offer tailored digital asset solutions, fostering a more localized and user-centric approach in the Japanese crypto landscape. Gate.io announced on July 22, 2024, that it would cease opening new accounts for users residing in Japan and gradually phase out its global services for Japanese users. This strategic move aligns with Gate.io's commitments to comply with local laws and regulations in Japan . In this context, Gate Group has acquired Coin Master Co., Ltd. with the aim of providing a localized digital asset trading platform that complies with local regulations, thereby reinforcing Gate Group’s commitment to meeting the specific needs of Japanese users and further expanding its business operations in Japan. It also underscores Gate Group’s mission to promote transparency, build trust, and support the sustainable development of the digital asset industry. By capitalizing on its vast global expertise and cutting-edge technological capabilities, Gate Group is dedicated to providing innovative, robust, and highly accessible solutions tailored to the needs of Japanese users. As the digital asset market continues to thrive, Japan, as one of the world's leading economies, is gradually refining its regulatory framework for the industry. Gate Group is committed to adhering to regulatory requirements of Japan, ensuring transparency and regulatory compliance in its platform operations. Through a comprehensive understanding of local user preferences and regulations, Gate Group is positioned to customize its offerings to address the specific requirements of users. Gate Group strives to contribute to the healthy development of the global digital asset industry while complying with local laws and regulations. Gate Group's global business continues to grow, and this acquisition is expected to strengthen localized operations and better serve the Japanese market. With this acquisition, Gate Japan. is expected to offer more innovative products and high-quality services to local users in the future, while leveraging Gate Group’s technological advantages and resources in the global market to enhance the digital asset trading experience for Japanese users. Gate Japan .will facilitate connections between Japanese users and the global digital asset ecosystem, offering a seamless and efficient trading environment. This strategic initiative allows Gate Group to both strengthen its market presence and reinforce its position as a trusted leader in the digital asset industry. Media Contact: Elaine Wang at elaine.w@gate.io Disclaimer: The content herein does not constitute any offer, solicitation, or recommendation. You should always seek independent professional advice before making any investment decisions. This story was distributed as a release by Btcwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Learn more about the program here Dec 26th, Panama -According to an announcement by a cryptocurrency exchange platform, Gate.io and Financial Services Agency of Japan (FSA) today, Gate Group has successfully acquired all issued shares of Coin Master Co., Ltd., a Japanese cryptocurrency service provider. The acquisition was carried out through Gate Information Pte. Ltd 「CEO: Lin Han」, a Singaporean entity, which is a part of Gate Group. As of today, Coin Master Co., Ltd. has been renamed "Gate Japan K.K." ("Gate Japan"), marking a significant step in Gate Group's expansion into the Japanese market. This strategic acquisition not only solidifies Gate Group's presence in Japan but also enhances its ability to offer tailored digital asset solutions, fostering a more localized and user-centric approach in the Japanese crypto landscape. Gate.io announced on July 22, 2024, that it would cease opening new accounts for users residing in Japan and gradually phase out its global services for Japanese users. This strategic move aligns with Gate.io's commitments to comply with local laws and regulations in Japan . Gate.io Gate.io In this context, Gate Group has acquired Coin Master Co., Ltd. with the aim of providing a localized digital asset trading platform that complies with local regulations, thereby reinforcing Gate Group’s commitment to meeting the specific needs of Japanese users and further expanding its business operations in Japan. It also underscores Gate Group’s mission to promote transparency, build trust, and support the sustainable development of the digital asset industry. By capitalizing on its vast global expertise and cutting-edge technological capabilities, Gate Group is dedicated to providing innovative, robust, and highly accessible solutions tailored to the needs of Japanese users. As the digital asset market continues to thrive, Japan, as one of the world's leading economies, is gradually refining its regulatory framework for the industry. Gate Group is committed to adhering to regulatory requirements of Japan, ensuring transparency and regulatory compliance in its platform operations. Through a comprehensive understanding of local user preferences and regulations, Gate Group is positioned to customize its offerings to address the specific requirements of users. Gate Group strives to contribute to the healthy development of the global digital asset industry while complying with local laws and regulations. Gate Group's global business continues to grow, and this acquisition is expected to strengthen localized operations and better serve the Japanese market. With this acquisition, Gate Japan. is expected to offer more innovative products and high-quality services to local users in the future, while leveraging Gate Group’s technological advantages and resources in the global market to enhance the digital asset trading experience for Japanese users. Gate Japan .will facilitate connections between Japanese users and the global digital asset ecosystem, offering a seamless and efficient trading environment. This strategic initiative allows Gate Group to both strengthen its market presence and reinforce its position as a trusted leader in the digital asset industry. Media Contact: Elaine Wang at elaine.w@gate.io elaine.w@gate.io Disclaimer: The content herein does not constitute any offer, solicitation, or recommendation. You should always seek independent professional advice before making any investment decisions. This story was distributed as a release by Btcwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Learn more about the program here This story was distributed as a release by Btcwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Learn more about the program here here here