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Frank and Ettore Argue About FTX. Should NFTs and Blockchain Games Be Seriously Worried?

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byFrank Morgan@cloudbeds

Tech writer at Cloudbeds dot com. All opinions are my pwn.

December 1st, 2022
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Frank Morgan@cloudbeds

Tech writer at Cloudbeds dot com. All opinions are my pwn.

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programming#enterthemetaverse#ftx-bankruptcy#nft-gaming#the-sandbox-game#blockchain-gaming#crypto-regulation#taxing-crypto-profits#hackernoon-top-story

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