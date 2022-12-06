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Frank Morgan on Writing, Hospitality, and Web3

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byFrank Morgan@cloudbeds

Tech writer at Cloudbeds dot com. All opinions are my pwn.

December 6th, 2022
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Frank Morgan@cloudbeds

Tech writer at Cloudbeds dot com. All opinions are my pwn.

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writing#meet-the-writer#xaas#ftx-bankruptcy#nft-gaming#next-gen-digital-nomad#web3#gamedev#the-sandbox

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