    The Noonification: White Boy (11/18/2022)by@noonification

    The Noonification: White Boy (11/18/2022)

    How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here.

    Whats The Safest Way to Store Crypto
    image

    By @officercia [ 9 Min read ] You suddenly received $1 billion in any cryptocurrency, and you want to securely save the majority of it. What are your options? Read More.

    Exchange Wallets and Personal Wallets Work Together, Not Against Each other
    image

    By @bensoncrypto [ 3 Min read ] Why exchange wallets and personal wallets work together. Read More.

    Never in my career have I seen such a complete failure of corporate controls, says John J Ray III
    image

    By @legalpdf [ 4 Min read ] FTX + SBF Chapter 11 Court Filing, part 1/20: DECLARATION OF JOHN J. RAY III IN SUPPORT OF CHAPTER 11 PETITIONS AND FIRST DAY PLEADINGS Read More.

    Is There a Place for Trust in Crypto? Taking a Tour of Popular Scams
    image

    By @da [ 7 Min read ] For the last few years, the crypto market has become full of scam schemes undermining users’ trust. Read More.

    White Boy
    image

    By @cryptohayes [ 22 Min read ] A two-part essay covering how SBF bamboozled everyone into thinking he was a crypto wunderkind and the future of the Western-led finance establishment Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week?It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The Hacker Noon Team ✌️

