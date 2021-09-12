#ForTheLastTime Blockchain is More Than Just Crypto

blockchain is a database that stores information in a form of blocks, and one of it's many use cases is cryptocurrency. The true potential of this technology is far more important than digital money. Smart contracts allow us to make deals with parties we don't trust, since the only thing between both parties is a list of conditions, that if fulfilled, the contract will execute automatically. A semantic blockchain is a smart decentralized network, where the user experience is greatly improved, where all the data on the network is linked. To reach a semantic blockchain, the use of Natural language processing, machine learning and different semantic web approaches and techniques is necessary.

I swear if I hear anyone saying cryptocurrency…

Jokes aside, did you ever speak with someone who understands nothing about blockchain, and the first thing they say is " What's that? "

Now you have two choices :

Blue :

Explain everything from the start, you can start with explaining cryptography, public/private keys, consensus mechanism, cryptocurrency, you can talk about smart contracts and maybe throw some NFT/ 69 million dollars stuff to look cool.

Red :

Use the magic word, "it's BiTcOiN"

Now don't get me wrong, it's not like I don't like to explain Blockchain, or share my knowledge with others but it really depends on who is asking right ? So from me, if it's not someone interested, or my internship interviewer, I ain't wasting my time.

If you are as lazy as me to explain to someone you just met

who may or may not know how to turn on his computer what blockchain is, and you said Bitcoin and he is like “oww, I heard about that”

AND YOU ARE TIRED OF IT !

then this story is for YOU.

Blockchain is not Bitcoin :

I am tired of people centralizing the word "blockchain" in "cryptocurrency". Let alone Bitcoin, the main reason behind it is decentralization right?

Blockchain is a database that stores information in a form of blocks, and one of it's many use cases is indeed cryptocurrency.

But the true potential of this technology is far more important than digital money. and it's use cases are a lot wider than you think

Let's start with something evident

Smart Contracts :

A wise man once said :

- Human Potential for evolution is limitless. Netero, HxH

And where there is room for creativity, Humans will always shine, They will always find innovative ways to integrate smart contracts and make our daily life better.

Smart contracts allow us to make deals with parties we don't trust, since the only thing between both parties is a list of conditions, that if fulfilled, the contract will execute automatically.

They are way cheaper than your usual traditional contract, they are secure and cannot be tempered with, they are faster since everything is online and no physical presence is required.

I will let you imagine the use cases for such a contract, or you can search online for information about them.

Semantic Blockchain :

This one is my favorite, the integration of blockchain with Artificial Intelligence.

A semantic blockchain is a smart decentralized network, where the user experience is greatly improved, where all the data on the network is linked. To reach a semantic blockchain, the use of Natural language processing, machine learning, and different semantic web approaches and techniques is necessary.

It's still a concept, but achieving it is only a matter of time. And I am not going to dive any more into this idea, because I don't think a small sub-section is fair enough, so maybe I will talk about it in an independent story.

Multi-Dimensional Distributed Ledger:

we all know that blockchain is a chain of blocks, but can you imagine this chain of blocks being only one point of view ? can you imagine that you can change your point of view to find out that there is an infinite number of blocks just behind the one you are seeing?

What if each block is a part of a chain and at the same time a genesis block for another chain of blocks?

Can you imagine how important that is? if you can't, don't worry, I will explain the concept in detail in another story

SOON!

