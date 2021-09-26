Search icon
What is a Multi-Dimensional Distributed Ledger? by@akatsuki1995

What is a Multi-Dimensional Distributed Ledger?

A Multi-Dimensional Distributed Ledger is a way to deal with scalability, limit transparency, and deal with energy consumption. The idea might be the next revolution in the blockchain industry, but at the same time it might be an idea that is only good on paper, something that will be near impossible to achieve. This is MY vision of a real decentralized, widely used distributed ledger, further studies are a must! Any additional information, upgrades, studies, comments that YOU can provide are more than welcome.
@akatsuki1995
Hakam Koubaa

I am an engineering student, looking for an internship as a blockchain developer. Passionate about crypto/blockchain.

Hakam Koubaa @akatsuki1995. I am an engineering student, looking for an internship as a blockchain developer. Passionate about crypto/blockchain.
#blockchain #distributed-ledger-technology #innovation #decentralization #cryptocurrency #cryptography #multi-dimensional-distributed
