What is a Multi-Dimensional Distributed Ledger?

472 reads

A Multi-Dimensional Distributed Ledger is a way to deal with scalability, limit transparency, and deal with energy consumption. The idea might be the next revolution in the blockchain industry, but at the same time it might be an idea that is only good on paper, something that will be near impossible to achieve. This is MY vision of a real decentralized, widely used distributed ledger, further studies are a must! Any additional information, upgrades, studies, comments that YOU can provide are more than welcome.