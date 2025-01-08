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Forget Bad Business—Meta’s Forgotten What Business They’re In

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bysusie liu@bigmao

sporadic writer covering the intersection of tech, business, and marketing

January 8th, 2025
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susie liu
    bysusie liu@bigmao

    sporadic writer covering the intersection of tech, business, and marketing

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susie liu@bigmao

sporadic writer covering the intersection of tech, business, and marketing

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business#business#artificial-intelligence#meta#tech-companies#meta-ai-bots#ai-on-facebook#ai-bots-on-social-media#hackernoon-top-story

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