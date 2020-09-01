"Follow Your Passion" - Amanshu Kataria, 2020 Noonie Nominee for JAVASCRIPT an REACT

Speaking of the best people and products in technology, here’s a quick introduction to 2020 Noonie nominee Amanshu Kataria from India, who’s been nominated in the Software Development category. Amanshu is an experienced developer, currently working on developing complex UI using Angular and Typescript.

1. Which 2020 Noonie have you been nominated for?

Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - JAVASCRIPT, REACT

2. Tell us a bit about yourself.

I am a software engineer with 2 years of experience in frontend development. I started my career as Frontend Engineer Intern with a startup called Trioncube where I got an opportunity to lead the frontend of 2 products which gave me extensive experience working with Javascript, React, and Redux.



I'm currently working at Elucidata on the client side building awesome UI using Angular and TypeScript.

3. Tell us about the things you make / write / manage / build.

Professionally I'm working on Angular and Typescript developing complex UI.



I've also started to work on side projects which are not just limited to frontend technologies but more of full stack, such as Node.js, CI/CD, AWS, Redis, Mongo etc.

4. What's the most useful advice you've ever given somebody?

Follow your passion.

5. How has the pandemic changed your life and/or career?

It has helped me take out enough time to start with side projects while doing work from home . I've already started to dive into backend and cloud.

6. If we gave you $10 million to invest in one thing right now, where would you put it?

I'll probably build a SaaS product.

7 . What's an opinion you have that most people don't agree with?

China is a magnificent country worthy of our respect and awe.

8. Which apps can't you live without?

WhatsApp, Instagram, Swiggy, Zomato and Amazon.

9. What are you currently learning?

Like mentioned above, I'm currently diving into backend and cloud.

