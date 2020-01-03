Fluent Interface With Callbacks

Discover, triage, and prioritize JS errors in real-time
msarica.com
const obj = new ItemObject()
.addItem('a')
.addItem('b')
.removeItem('c')
export type Callback = (err?: any, data?: any)=> void;
export class Task {
func1(callback?: Callback){
setTimeout(()=>{
console.log('function 1');
return callback && callback();
},1000);
}
func2(callback?: Callback){
setTimeout(()=>{
console.log('function 2');
return callback && callback();
},1000);
}
func3(callback?: Callback){
setTimeout(()=>{
console.log('function 3');
return callback && callback();
},1000);
}
}
const obj = new Task();
obj.func1(()=>{
obj.func2(()=>{
obj.func3();
})
});
interface Stage {
func: Callback;
callback: Callback;
}
export class FluidTask {
private stack: Stage[] = [];
private isRunning = false;
private stager(func: Callback, callback?: Callback){
this.stack.push({ func, callback });
if(!this.isRunning){
this.stageRunner();
}
}
private stageRunner(){
const stage = this.stack.shift();
if(!stage){
this.isRunning = false;
return;
}
this.isRunning = true;
stage.func((err, data)=>{
stage.callback && stage.callback(err, data);
this.stageRunner();
});
}
private _func1(callback?: Callback){
setTimeout(()=>{
console.log('function 1');
return callback && callback();
},1000);
}
private _func2(callback?: Callback){
setTimeout(()=>{
console.log('function 2');
return callback && callback();
},1000);
}
private _func3(callback?: Callback){
setTimeout(()=>{
console.log('function 3');
return callback && callback();
},1000);
}
func1(callback?: Callback){
this.stager((cb)=> this._func1(cb), callback);
return this;
}
func2(callback?: Callback){
this.stager((cb)=> this._func2(cb), callback);
return this;
}
func3(callback?: Callback){
this.stager((cb)=> this._func3(cb), callback);
return this;
}
}
new FluidTask()
.func1()
.func2(()=> console.log('function 2 has finished'))
.func3()
;
and
stager
.
stageRunner
private stack: Stage[] = [];
private isRunning = false;
private stager(func: Callback, callback?: Callback){
this.stack.push({ func, callback });
if(!this.isRunning){
this.stageRunner();
}
}
method expects two arguments. The first one is the function to be executed and the second one is the callback to be called when the function is done. It pushes these two values the stack and if it's not running we will call the method
stager
.
stageRunner
private stageRunner(){
const stage = this.stack.shift();
if(!stage){
this.isRunning = false;
return;
}
this.isRunning = true;
stage.func((err, data)=>{
stage.callback && stage.callback(err, data);
this.stageRunner();
});
}
function with a callback that wraps the original callback that we stored.
func
This is the reason why we needed to save the original callback so that we can know when the execution finishes.
.
stageRunner
private _func1(callback?: Callback){
setTimeout(()=>{
console.log('function 1');
return callback && callback();
},1000);
}
func1(callback?: Callback){
this.stager((cb)=> this._func1(cb), callback);
return this;
}
, the function calls the
func1
method and passes in a callback function:
stager
This is the function to be executed.
(cb)=> this._func2(cb)
this._func2((err, data) => callback(err, data));
so that we can return the object reference to chain other methods.
return this;
new FluidTask()
.func1()
.func2(()=> console.log('function 2 has finished'))
.func3()
.func1(()=> console.log('this is fun'))
;