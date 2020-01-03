Fluent Interface With Callbacks

const obj = new ItemObject() .addItem( 'a' ) .addItem( 'b' ) .removeItem( 'c' )

Is there anyone who doesn't like fluent interfaces ? It makes programming so much easier. I recently experimented on converting a callback based API into a fluent api.

Let's take the following class as an example. It has 3 methods and each expects a callback. If we wanted to run all of them in order, we would have to call them in a nested way as shown at the bottom of the snippet.

export type Callback = ( err?: any , data?: any )=> void ; export class Task { func1(callback?: Callback){ setTimeout( () => { console .log( 'function 1' ); return callback && callback(); }, 1000 ); } func2(callback?: Callback){ setTimeout( () => { console .log( 'function 2' ); return callback && callback(); }, 1000 ); } func3(callback?: Callback){ setTimeout( () => { console .log( 'function 3' ); return callback && callback(); }, 1000 ); } } const obj = new Task(); obj.func1( () => { obj.func2( () => { obj.func3(); }) });

This will run as you would expect. Each function will run in order and 1 second apart.

However, wouldn't it be nicer if we could chain methods?

Ok long story short, here is how I accomplished it:

export type Callback = ( err?: any , data?: any )=> void ; interface Stage { func: Callback; callback: Callback; } export class FluidTask { private stack: Stage[] = []; private isRunning = false ; private stager(func: Callback, callback?: Callback){ this .stack.push({ func, callback }); if (! this .isRunning){ this .stageRunner(); } } private stageRunner(){ const stage = this .stack.shift(); if (!stage){ this .isRunning = false ; return ; } this .isRunning = true ; stage.func( ( err, data )=> { stage.callback && stage.callback(err, data); this .stageRunner(); }); } private _func1(callback?: Callback){ setTimeout( () => { console .log( 'function 1' ); return callback && callback(); }, 1000 ); } private _func2(callback?: Callback){ setTimeout( () => { console .log( 'function 2' ); return callback && callback(); }, 1000 ); } private _func3(callback?: Callback){ setTimeout( () => { console .log( 'function 3' ); return callback && callback(); }, 1000 ); } func1(callback?: Callback){ this .stager( ( cb )=> this ._func1(cb), callback); return this ; } func2(callback?: Callback){ this .stager( ( cb )=> this ._func2(cb), callback); return this ; } func3(callback?: Callback){ this .stager( ( cb )=> this ._func3(cb), callback); return this ; } } new FluidTask() .func1() .func2( () => console .log( 'function 2 has finished' )) .func3() ;

and voila!

Let me explain what's going on!

stager and stageRunner . There are two main methodsand

private stack: Stage[] = []; private isRunning = false ; private stager(func: Callback, callback?: Callback){ this .stack.push({ func, callback }); if (! this .isRunning){ this .stageRunner(); } }

stager method expects two arguments. The first one is the function to be executed and the second one is the callback to be called when the function is done. It pushes these two values the stack and if it's not running we will call the method stageRunner . method expects two arguments. The first one is the function to be executed and the second one is the callback to be called when the function is done. It pushes these two values the stack and if it's not running we will call the method

private stageRunner(){ const stage = this .stack.shift(); if (!stage){ this .isRunning = false ; return ; } this .isRunning = true ; stage.func( ( err, data )=> { stage.callback && stage.callback(err, data); this .stageRunner(); }); }

This method will be called recursively. It will take the first item out and easy enough, if it's undefined, it will mark as not running and return.

func function with a callback that wraps the original callback that we stored. If it has an item, that means we have the function. We call thefunction with a callback that wraps the original callback that we stored.

This is the reason why we needed to save the original callback so that we can know when the execution finishes.

stageRunner . And then the obvious, call

Let's look at one of the methods now!

private _func1(callback?: Callback){ setTimeout( () => { console .log( 'function 1' ); return callback && callback(); }, 1000 ); } func1(callback?: Callback){ this .stager( ( cb )=> this ._func1(cb), callback); return this ; }

func1 , the function calls the stager method and passes in a callback function: (cb)=> this._func2(cb) This is the function to be executed. In, the function calls themethod and passes in a callback function:This is the function to be executed.

this._func2((err, data) => callback(err, data)); When its turn, essentially the following will happen:

return this; so that we can return the object reference to chain other methods. and finallyso that we can return the object reference to chain other methods.

new FluidTask() .func1() .func2( () => console .log( 'function 2 has finished' )) .func3() .func1( () => console .log( 'this is fun' )) ;

