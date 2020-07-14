Flood Fill Algorithm with Recursive Function

I am a learner.
A function that calls itself during execution is known
as Recursive Function.
//Pseudo code of the recursive function
floodFill(image[row][col], x, y, prevColor, newColor)
1. If x or y is outside the image, then return.
2. If image[x][y] is not same as previous color value, then return.
3. Call the function for north, south, east, west, north-west, north-east, south-west, south-east.
FloodFill(image, x+1, y, prevColor, newColor);
FloodFill(image, x, y+1, prevColor, newColor);
FloodFill(image, x-1, y, prevColor, newColor);
FloodFill(image, x, y-1, prevColor, newColor);
FloodFill(image, x+1, y+1, prevColor, newColor);
FloodFill(image, x+1, y-1, prevColor, newColor);
FloodFill(image, x-1, y+1, prevColor, newColor);
FloodFill(image, x-1, y-1, prevColor, newColor);
#include <bits/stdc++.h>
using namespace std;
#define ll long long
int image[1000][1000];
int row,col;
bool valid(int i,int j)
{
if(i<0 || i>=row || j<0 || j>=col)
return false;
else
return true;
}
void floodFill(int x, int y, int prevColor, int newColor)
{
if(valid(x,y) == false) //Base Case
return;
if(image[x][y] != prevColor)
return;
if(image[x][y] == newColor)
return;
if(image[x][y] == prevColor)
image[x][y] = newColor; //Converting the previous color into new color
floodFill(x-1,y,prevColor,newColor);
floodFill(x+1,y,prevColor,newColor);
floodFill(x,y-1,prevColor,newColor);
floodFill(x,y+1,prevColor,newColor);
floodFill(x-1,y-1,prevColor,newColor);
floodFill(x-1,y+1,prevColor,newColor);
floodFill(x+1,y-1,prevColor,newColor);
floodFill(x+1,y+1,prevColor,newColor);
}
int main()
{
int x, y, prevColor, newColor;
cout<<"Enter row and column number for the image matrix : ";
cin>>row>>col;
cout<<"Enter the image matrix : "<<endl;
for(int i=0;i<row;i++)
{
for(int j=0;j<col;j++)
{
cin>>image[i][j];
}
}
cout<<"Enter the starting position : ";
cin>>x>>y;
cout<<"Enter the new color value : ";
cin>>newColor;
prevColor = image[x-1][y-1];
floodFill(x,y,prevColor,newColor);
for(int i=0;i<row;i++)
{
for(int j=0;j<col;j++)
{
cout<<image[i][j]<< " ";
}
cout<<endl;
}
return 0;
}
#include <bits/stdc++.h>
using namespace std;
#define ll long long
int cnt = 0, row, col;
int image[1000][1000];
bool visited[1000][1000];
int res[1000];
bool valid(int i,int j)
{
if(i<0 || i>=r || j<0 || j>=c)
return false;
else
return true;
}
void floodFill(int i, int j, int idxValue)
{
if(valid(i,j) == false) //Base case
return;
if(image[i][j] != idxValue)
return;
if(image[i][j] == idxValue)
cnt++;
visited[i][j] = 1; //Current node is marked as visited.
image[i][j] = -100;
floodFill(i-1,j,idxValue);
floodFill(i+1,j,idxValue);
floodFill(i,j-1,idxValue);
floodFill(i,j+1,idxValue);
floodFill(i-1,j-1,idxValue);
floodFill(i-1,j+1,idxValue);
floodFill(i+1,j-1,idxValue);
floodFill(i+1,j+1,idxValue);
}
int main()
{
memset(visited, 0, sizeof visited);
cin>>row>>col;
set <int> st;
set <int> :: iterator it;
for(int i=0;i<row;i++)
{
for(int j=0;j<col;j++)
{
cin>>image[i][j];
}
}
for(int i=0;i<row;i++)
{
for(int j=0;j<col;j++)
{
if(visited[i][j]==0 && image[i][j]>=0)
{
cnt = 0;
int x = image[i][j];
floodFill(i,j,image[i][j]);
int retCount = cnt;
res[x] += retCount; //Storing the pixel counts.
}
}
}
for(int i=0;i<1000;i++)
{
if(res[i]>0)
cout<<"The color with value "<<i<<" covers "<<res[i]<<" pixels."<<endl;
}
return 0;
}