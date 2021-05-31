First Horizon Forbidden West Gameplay Footage Revealed During State of Play

Guerrilla Games finally showcased the first look at Horizon Forbidden West, the upcoming sequel to Horizon Forbidden Dawn this week. During the PlayStation Sate of Play livestream, Guerrilla debuted about 14 minutes of actual gameplay footage for the upcoming PlayStation 5 title.

Guerrilla later released a brief statement on the developer's Twitter account, noting that there isn't a release date yet for the upcoming title:

Thanks for watching our #HorizonForbiddenWest gameplay reveal! We don't have an exact release date just yet, but development is on track and we will have an update for you very soon - thank you as always for your ongoing support!

According to Narrative Director Ben McCaw, Horizon Forbidden West picks up about six months after 2017's Horizon Zero Dawn. Aloy, the machine hunter, returns from the first game and travels to the Forbidden West, a new deadly frontier where she's investigating a mysterious and deadly blight. Aloy works with old friends and new companions in her mission to save all life on Earth. The Forbidden West appears to be, at least partially, set in post-apocalyptic San Francisco.

The gameplay footage offers a look at some of the new combat, weapons, and enemies players will be facing in the game. It appears the combat is a bit more melee-focused with some of the human enemies. However, there look to be some formidable new machine enemies as well.

One of the deadly new machine enemies in the video is the elephant-like Tremortusks. There will also be smaller, yet still deadly, Burrowers, who live in the water. Other new machine enemies are the Clawstriders and the aerial Sunwings

Horizon Forbidden West is currently in the works for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. You can check out the new gameplay video below:

