Faster HTML And CSS Creation with Emmet

!
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
<meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="ie=edge">
<title>Document</title>
</head>
<body>
</body>
</html>
div expands to <div></div>
a expands to <a href=""></a>
br expands to <br />
pos = position
bg = background
m = margin
c = color
fl:l = float-left
fl:r = float-right
form:post#sample-form>label[for=email]+input#email+button:s
with
form
and
method="post"
, we pass the
id="sample-form"
character to create child elements, the first one is a label, then we add an
>
with
input
and a
id="email"
with
button
:
type="submit"
<form action="" method="post" id="sample-form">
<label for="email"></label>
<input type="text" id="email">
<button type="submit"></button>
</form>
#wrapper>ul#sample-list>li.item-$*3>{Item $}
creates a div element with
#wrapper
then we pass the
id="wrapper"
character to reference
>
children elements, then we create an unordered list or
#wrapper
element with
ul
and then we pass the
id="sample-list"
character again to create list-item or
>
elements inside the
li
, to end things we give every li element a
ul
where
class="item-(1,2,3)"
becomes
$
respectively:
(1,2,3)
<div id="wrapper">
<ul id="sample-list">
<li class="item-1">Item 1</li>
<li class="item-2">Item 2</li>
<li class="item-3">Item 3</li>
</ul>
</div>