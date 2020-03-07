Faster HTML And CSS Creation with Emmet

Emmet is a tool designed to help developers save time while writing HTML and CSS by encapsulating pieces of code and loading them with the help of easy shortcuts, here's an example:

Lets say you are beginning a new HTML project, the first thing you do is create an index.html file, with the help of Emmet you can instantly have at your disposition an HTML boilerplate with the " ! " shortcut:

!

Then we press the TAB key to expand the code and voila!

<!DOCTYPE html> < html lang = "en" > < head > < meta charset = "UTF-8" > < meta name = "viewport" content = "width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0" > < meta http-equiv = "X-UA-Compatible" content = "ie=edge" > < title > Document </ title > </ head > < body > </ body > </ html >

Emmet includes abbreviations for every HTML tag:

div expands to < div > </ div > a expands to < a href = "" > </ a > br expands to < br />

Emmet comes pre-equipped with CSS abbreviations as well, here are a few examples:

pos = position bg = background m = margin c = color fl:l = float-left fl:r = float-right

Chain Abbreviations

You can also chain abbreviations with a CSS look-alike syntax,

Lets imagine we are going to create a form with an email as input:

form:post#sample-form>label[for=email]+input#email+button:s

This creates a form with method="post" and id="sample-form" , we pass the > character to create child elements, the first one is a label, then we add an input with id="email" and a button with type="submit" :

< form action = "" method = "post" id = "sample-form" > < label for = "email" > </ label > < input type = "text" id = "email" > < button type = "submit" > </ button > </ form >

Creating an enumerated list with this chained abbreviations

#wrapper>ul#sample-list>li.item-$*3>{Item $}

Here #wrapper creates a div element with id="wrapper" then we pass the > character to reference #wrapper children elements, then we create an unordered list or ul element with id="sample-list" and then we pass the > character again to create list-item or li elements inside the ul , to end things we give every li element a class="item-(1,2,3)" where $ becomes (1,2,3) respectively:

< div id = "wrapper" > < ul id = "sample-list" > < li class = "item-1" > Item 1 </ li > < li class = "item-2" > Item 2 </ li > < li class = "item-3" > Item 3 </ li > </ ul > </ div >

Setup / Installation

Fortunately Emmet is already built into some of the most used text editors, if your favorite text editor doesn't come with it, you can also download it as a plugin and check for specific instructions from their website.

Links

Emmet Download https://emmet.io/download/

Emmet Documentation https://docs.emmet.io/

Cheat Sheet https://docs.emmet.io/cheat-sheet/

If you made it this far i hope this article helped you in one way or another, thanks for reading!

Tags