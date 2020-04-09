An Introduction to Ruby Conditionals

Discover, triage, and prioritize Ruby errors in real-time
expression
if
if user.status == "online"
puts "hello world"
end
Ruby syntax provides the necessary elements to translate any conditional programming sequence into manageable and easy to read lines of code.
expression acts as a question and the outcome is determined by the answer to that question, with the help of the
if
and
elsif
statements, the possibilities are endless:
else
if user.mood == "happy"
puts "time to study"
elsif user.mood == "sad"
puts "time to play"
else
puts "time to code"
end
statement evaluates anything we put in front of him, if the result returns
if
the condition is accepted and the piece of code inside gets executed, if the result returns
true
or
false
(null) then we continue with the next condition, in this case
nil
(else if) and the same process applies, if the result of
elsif
is
elsif
then it should output the message
true
, and finally if no condition is
"time to play"
, the
true
statement is executed.
else
statement followed by the "question" or condition, which it's executed if the result is
if
:
true
puts "it's true!" if 1 > 0
# returns "it's true"
alarm.sound = off if current_day = 'saturday' || current_day = 'sunday'
statement who checks for a
if
value, the
true
statement does the opposite and checks for
unless
or
false
:
nil
unless cellphone.battery.percentage > 14
cellphone.start_charge
end
expression only with the
unless
statement:
else
unless job.isDone?
puts "go back to work"
else
puts "good job!"
end
job.isDone = true
# returns "good job!"
,
if
can be used as a modifier serving the same purpose but only executing itself when the result is
unless
or
false
nil:
puts "it's not right!" unless 4 > 3
# 4 > 3 is true so code doesn't execute
alarm.sound = on unless current_time < "7:00am"
statement is another Ruby conditional that can be used as an alternative to
case
, it's most frequently used to structure and create efficient code when there is a wide number of possible outcomes:
if / unless
case fuel_level
when 71...100
puts "Fuel Level: High"
when 41...70
puts "Fuel Level: Medium"
when 21...40
puts "Fuel Level: Low"
else
puts "Fuel Level: Very Low"
end
fuel_level: 12
# returns "Fuel Level: Very Low"
is the expression to be evaluated, the
case
expression contains each one of the conditions, if a condition returns
when
, the code inside is executed and concludes with the
true
statement, finally the
end
expression acts as the default condition to be executed if none of the case conditions return
else
.
true