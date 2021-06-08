Far Cry 6 Release Date and Gameplay: Everything You Need to Know

@ joseh Jose Writer and member of the gaming fellowship. Loves games, movies and comics. Also loves talking in the third person

2021 seems to be the year of exciting video game sequels, New Pokemon Snap, Halo: Infinite, and Dying Light 2 are set to release or have already released this year. And that’s not all, as another long-standing franchise is set to release their next installment.

Ubisoft’s Far Cry 6 is coming out this year, and it’s shaping up to be one of the biggest releases of 2021. Here are the details on the Far Cry 6 release date, its gameplay, and story.

Far Cry 6 Story

Like the rest of the main Far Cry games, Far Cry 6 has a standalone story that has no ties to the previous games. The previous stories have taken place in fictional countries, islands, or fictional counties. Although Far Cry 6 also takes place in a fictional country, it is heavily inspired by Cuba.

Set in the fictional island, Yara, players will control Yaran rebel, Dani Rojas, as they try to dethrone the island’s dictator, Anton Castillo. Players will get to choose what gender Rojas is, and it won’t affect the experience of the game. Meanwhile, Castillo is trying to prep his son, Diego, to follow in his steps and become the ruler of Yara.

In the Far Cry 6 reveal trailer, we get a sneak peek of the ways Castillo is preparing Diego to become the eventual dictator of Yara. One of these ways is by giving Diego a grenade, pulling the pin, and making him hold it so it won’t explode. As if that wasn’t bad enough, Diego has to walk to the roof of their house still holding the grenade as he looks down at the protestors down below.

Anton Castillo will be portrayed by Giancarlo Esposito, and Diego will be portrayed by Anthony Gonzales. Esposito is known for several roles, he’s appeared in Breaking Bad and The Mandalorian. Gonzales is most known for playing the lead character in Pixar’s Coco. Both actors not only voiced their characters but provided the motion capture as well.

Far Cry 6 Gameplay

The gameplay is very much the same as the previous Far Cry installments; it will be an open-world first-person shooter. In the official gameplay trailer, Ubisoft gives fans a taste of what’s to come.

Players can travel around using vehicles, or they can travel through Yara on a horse. They can also use a boat to travel around the island. Players will also have a wide range of weapons: handguns, rifles, and even a bow and arrow will be at your disposal.

But sometimes you won’t have perfect weapons to use, so you’ll have to use whatever you can to your advantage. This means that players will be forced to use makeshift weapons as they fight for their cause. One of the most unique weapons showcased during the gameplay trailer was a gun that shot out CDs that were playing the “Macarena” song.

You won’t have to overthrow Castillo all on your own, you’ll have help along the way. Fellow rebels can guide and aid you, and not all rebels are human. Chorizo, the wiener dog, and Guapo, the crocodile will be there to assist you as well.

Being a part of a revolution and trying to overthrow a dictator takes calculation and strategy, so, it will be up to the player to decide how to tackle problems. In the gameplay trailer, they point out that players can take the risky approach and walk around Yara’s cities and go guns blazing, or they can play it safe, bribe soldiers, and sneak around.

Far Cry 6 Themes

With the game’s main plot being around rebellion and trying to overthrow a dictator, it’s pretty clear the game will have political themes. But Far Cry and Ubisoft want to make it known that they aren’t making a statement on Cuba exactly, but rebellion in general.

In a statement put out by Navid Khavari, narrative director of Far Cry 6, he writes,” Our story is political. A story about a modern revolution must be.” He goes on to say that the game will have topics that include forced labor and LGBTQ+ rights, and he continues,

“What players will find is a story that’s point-of-view attempts to capture the political complexity of a modern, present-day revolution within a fictional context.”

Far Cry 6 Release Date: October 7, 2021

Like many other games (and life in general), Far Cry 6 was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. It was originally meant to release in February 2021, but Ubisoft decided to change the release date by a few months. The new Far Cry 6 release date is October 7, 2021, and that date can’t come soon enough.

More in Gaming:

1. First Look at Cate Blanchett as Lilith in the Upcoming Borderlands Movie

2. God of War: Ragnarok Gets Release Window Delayed to 2022

3. Top 10 Call of Duty Games Ranked by Sales



For more Ubisoft and Far Cry news, make sure to subscribe to our newsletter down below!





@ joseh Writer and member of the gaming fellowship. Loves games, movies and comics. Also loves talking in the third person by Jose Read my stories

Also Featured In

Tags