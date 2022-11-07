Everything You Need to Use Blockchain Games Effectively

Too Long; Didn't Read

Some people look at blockchain games as just games, but there’s a little more to them than that. The technology behind blockchain games has been deemed as one of the enabling technologies that will drive Web3 along with AI, Machine Learning, the Semantic Web, and others. There are certain things you need to know before you can start playing blockchain games, as there is a lot of stuff going on that may confuse or frustrate regular gamers. The term “blockchain” is closely associated with [bitcoin](https://hackernoon.com/coins/BTC?range=month)