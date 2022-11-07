Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    Everything You Need to Use Blockchain Games Effectivelyby@Ankarlie
    13,780 reads

    Everything You Need to Use Blockchain Games Effectively

    tldt arrow
    EN
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Some people look at blockchain games as just games, but there’s a little more to them than that. The technology behind blockchain games has been deemed as one of the enabling technologies that will drive Web3 along with AI, Machine Learning, the Semantic Web, and others. There are certain things you need to know before you can start playing blockchain games, as there is a lot of stuff going on that may confuse or frustrate regular gamers. The term “blockchain” is closely associated with [bitcoin](https://hackernoon.com/coins/BTC?range=month)

    People Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    Mention Thumbnail

    Companies Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    Mention Thumbnail

    Coins Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - Everything You Need to Use Blockchain Games Effectively
    programming#enterthemetaverse#metaverse
    Anidel Silvano HackerNoon profile picture

    @Ankarlie

    Anidel Silvano

    Receive Stories from @Ankarlie

    react to story with heart
    SonarSource-DSAI

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    How Do Non-Custodial Exchanges Work Without A User Management System?
    Published at Mar 07, 2020 by Ankarlie #eosio
    Article Thumbnail
    The Simple Guide to Crypto Culture for Nocoiners Pt. IV: A Look Into the Forks and Fugazis
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by abhijoysarkar #bitcoin
    Article Thumbnail
    The Noonification: Barbie and Blockchain: A Symbiotic Dance (8/25/2023)
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by noonification #noonification
    Article Thumbnail
    Make a Web3 Wallet in Just 4 Simple Steps (2023 Guide)
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by inesstavares #web3
    Article Thumbnail
    63 Stories To Learn About Quantum Computing
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by learn #quantum-computing
    Article Thumbnail
    There’s a Place With All the Answers and That’s HackerNoon Search Page
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by product #hackernoon
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa