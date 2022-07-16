Everything About the Javascript Logical AND Operator

Product, Engineering, Web
The logical AND (&&) operator in Javascript is frequently used in Javascript logic, but it can also be used to return a value. The way
&& works is similar, but their logic is different. The AND
&& operator returns true if all operands are
true, and
false if any operand is
false.
If used outside of boolean contexts, it acts as the opposite of
|| - it will return the first
falsy operand encountered, or otherwise default to the right-hand operand if they are all true.
In this complete guide, let's look at how
&& works, and go through some examples to explain when it returns values, and what values it will return.
Just like the
|| operator,
&& depends on the concept of
truthy and
falsy in Javascript. You can learn about both truthy and falsy here - in essence, the following values are considered
falsy, while anything else is considered
truthy:
false
0 or
-0 or
0n
""
null
undefined
NaN
In boolean contexts,
&& simply returns
true if all operands are
truthy or
true, and
false, if any operand is
falsy or
false. When I say boolean contexts, I am referring to situations where
true or
false is expected, such as in
if..else statements, or any statement which tests logic in some way.
The reason it works this way is because these statements coerce
truthy or
falsy statements to either true or false. Let's look at some examples of
&& in boolean contexts:
// This statement is TRUE and the console.log fires,
// since "1" and "2" are both non-empty strings, so they are truthy
if("1" && "2") {
console.log('this is true');
}
// This statement is TRUE, and the console.log fires,
// since both statements test as true - 1 is less than 10, and 2 is less than 10
if(1 < 10 && 2 < 10) {
console.log('this is true');
}
// This statement is FALSE, and the console.log does not fire,
// since "" is falsy, and since one operand is false, the statement overall is false
if("" && 1 < 10) {
console.log('this is false');
}
In this context, the reason why
&& works this way, is because
&& returns a value. If a
falsy value is found, it returns the
falsy value, but it otherwise returns the
truthy value. Since it compiles to a returned value if any
falsy value is found, it returns
false overall. Otherwise, it returns
truthy and therefore
true.
This is something that is not frequently seen too much, but as mentioned, the
&& statement does return a value, just like other operators such as
|| or the nullish coalescing operator
??.
It can be used in scenarios where you want to return a
falsy value as your first choice, but otherwise, default to the right-hand operand given. That's because
&& will default to the right-hand operand if the left-hand operand is found to be
truthy. Let's look at some examples.
// This is set to "" since "" is falsy - && always takes the first operand if falsy
let x = "" && 1;
// This is set to 2, since 1 is truthy - && defaults to the right hand operand if the left hand is truthy.
let y = 1 && 2;
// This is set to 3, since `1 < 5` is truthy, so && defaults to the right hand operand
let z = 1 < 5 && 3;
If this is a little confusing, think of it in the context of how
&& is supposed to work again.
&& tests if all operands are true, and it works through them left to right. If the first is
truthy, it is going to go to the second one.
It then returns the second one, and if that is
truthy, the whole statement is
true - otherwise, if it's
falsy the whole statement is
false - since all operands need to be
true with AND.
Since it's an operator,
&& can be chained, but the same logic is applied. It will return the first
falsy operand in the chain but otherwise, return the final operand. Let's look at a few examples.
// x is set to 3, since true and 1 are both truthy.
let x = true && 1 && 3;
// y is set to false, since false is falsy.
let y = false && true && 3;
// z is set to x, since both {} and [] are truthy.
let z = {} && [] && x;
The logical AND (
&&) operator is frequently used in Javascript, so understanding how it works is critical to using Javascript in the real world. Although we use it everyday, it's not usually thought of as returning a value, or acting as the opposite of the OR operator. Knowing this is a useful tool in setting default values for variables you expect to be
falsy.
