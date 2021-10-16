Essential Aspects of Cloud Compliance for Financial Services

Financial Services industry is embracing cloud services, but there are still growing concerns. Security leaders must ensure that the adoption of any new approach does not introduce new risks and threats to essential data and systems. The decision to work with a “cloud solution” rarely involves just a single vendor or application. Moving to the cloud typically means integrating your legacy systems into cloud-hosted systems, sometimes across multiple environments. The traditional security triad of Confidentiality, Integrity, and Availability are now significantly more complex when having to address a multi-cloud architecture.