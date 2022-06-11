Enter the Cybersecurity, Finance, and Linux Writing Contests: NOW OPEN.

Howdy Hacker!! I see all of the great work that you consistently publish on HackerNoon.com and it gets me all sorts of excited. What's more is our tech-savvy audience appreciates your perspectives! I know because, well, #millionsOfReaders. In the spirit of creating more opportunities, the HackerNoon team has secured three new contests, with three new topics, and more cash prizes! All of which you can enter!

Three (3) NEW Writing Contests!





The Cybersecurity Writing Contest Sponsored by Twingate





HackerNoon humans, this is a contest that you can win by writing a story about hacking! I don't know about you, but to me it feels like a romantic cosmic pairing. Yeah it does!



You have the opportunity to win from a $1000 monthly prize pool when you write about any and all #cybersecurity things.





You can share your expertise, personal stories, discuss trends and even explore philosophical questions related to cybersecurity.



This contest will go on for six months, from the 1st of June 2022 to the 30th of November 2022, with a $1000 pool shared by 4 winners each month - the top 3 stories and the most read story. At the end of the contest, 24 winners would have emerged.



Read more about this contest and its guidelines here.



Thank you to our sponsor: Twingate !









The Future of Finance Writing Contest Sponsored by Bricktrade





What will be the future of finance as the world glides toward a decentralized reality?





Your answers and speculations can put you in the running for a sweet $2000 prize pool.



This contest will run for 3 months, from the 1st of June 2022 up until August 31, 2022.



At the end of every month, the $2000 prize pool is spread across 4 categories - The top 3 stories and the most read story. This means that at the end of the contest, 12 winners will have emerged. Some topics to consider for the contest are:





Economics.

Decentralized finance.

Investing.

Crypto investments.

Crowdfunding.

Virtual real estate.

Real estate.

Smart contracts.





Read more about this contest, its sponsors, and guidelines here.



Thank you to our sponsor: Bricktrade !





This is a contest for all Linux lovers, users, enthusiasts, and everything in-between.



The contest spans 3 months, starting on the 1st of June 2022 and ending on August 31, 2022.





At the end of every month, a 3000 USD prize pool is divvied up amongst the top 3 stories for that month. This means that at the end of the writing contest, 9 winners would have emerged.





Now for the really sweet part, even if you’re a winner at the end of the first month, you are free to enter the contest again and again.





Basic Guidelines For This Contest





Must be 18+

Story can be anything on the #linux operating system.

Must create a HackerNoon account, as winners are contacted via mail.





Read more about this contest here.





Having explored the rules and guidelines, the rest is up to you. Stimulate that beautiful mind of yours and get to drafting your next masterpiece.





We can’t wait to read it!





Thank you to our sponsor: Linode !









Written by Asher Umerie and Ellen Stevens.