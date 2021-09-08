Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Endpoint Security Series: Principles to Determine the Optimal Endpoint Security Solution by@checkpoint

Endpoint Security Series: Principles to Determine the Optimal Endpoint Security Solution

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Malicious actors are exploiting an unprecedented opportunity to breach organizations worldwide using endpoints as the top attack vector. 39% of security professionals are not confident in their existing endpoint protection solution’s resilience. The cost of a malware attack, for example, is estimated to reach $2.6 million\[2\] per company, on average. A single, unified agent can streamline processes, simplify management, reduce the total cost of ownership (TCO) and reduce the risk of damage to brand equity and customer trust.
image
Check Point Software Hacker Noon profile picture

@checkpoint
Check Point Software

Welcome to the Future of Cyber Security. Providing solutions across all vectors to prevent 5th generation cyber attacks.

Check Point Software Hacker Noon profile picture
by Check Point Software @checkpoint.Welcome to the Future of Cyber Security. Providing solutions across all vectors to prevent 5th generation cyber attacks.
Visit us

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Securing Engineer Access to Cloud Environments with Zero Trust by @checkpoint
#checkpoint
Taking Away Metaverse from Mark Zuckerberg: Billionaire Brothers Strike Back by @extrachain
#history
The Ultimate IDO Marketing Toolbox for P2E Projects by @cryptoilyshka
#blockchain-marketing
Why Crypto Companies Are Eyeing an IPO—From an Ex-Goldman Sachs Investor by @primeblock
#ipo
The 2021 AI Rewind: HackerNoon Edition by @whatsai
#ai
Secure the Distance: How to Protect the Personal Data of Students Enrolled in Online Education by @strateh76
#personal-data

Tags

#checkpoint#cyber-security#security#endpoint-security#endpoint-protection#artificial-intelligence#find-optimal-endpoint-solution#good-company
Join Hacker Noon loading