Endpoint Security Series: Principles to Determine the Optimal Endpoint Security Solution

Malicious actors are exploiting an unprecedented opportunity to breach organizations worldwide using endpoints as the top attack vector. 39% of security professionals are not confident in their existing endpoint protection solution’s resilience. The cost of a malware attack, for example, is estimated to reach $2.6 million\[2\] per company, on average. A single, unified agent can streamline processes, simplify management, reduce the total cost of ownership (TCO) and reduce the risk of damage to brand equity and customer trust.