Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

The Relevance of Infrastructure-as-Code Concepts in Security by@checkpoint

The Relevance of Infrastructure-as-Code Concepts in Security

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Infrastructure-as-Code (IaC) is a process that automates the provisioning and management of cloud resources. IaC software takes some input scripts describing a desired state and then communicates with the cloud vendor to make the reality match that desired state. This article will cover the important aspects of IAC, starting with how it came to life (i.e., which problems it solved), followed by its benefits, and finally how to integrate it into your organization. Yaffa Finkelstein, Product Marketing Manager Cloud Application Security*
image
Check Point Software Hacker Noon profile picture

@checkpoint
Check Point Software

Welcome to the Future of Cyber Security. Providing solutions across all vectors to prevent 5th generation cyber attacks.

Check Point Software Hacker Noon profile picture
by Check Point Software @checkpoint.Welcome to the Future of Cyber Security. Providing solutions across all vectors to prevent 5th generation cyber attacks.
Visit us
Check Point

Automate Security Across All Your Cloud Environments

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Securing Engineer Access to Cloud Environments with Zero Trust by @checkpoint
#checkpoint
Taking Away Metaverse from Mark Zuckerberg: Billionaire Brothers Strike Back by @extrachain
#history
The Ultimate IDO Marketing Toolbox for P2E Projects by @cryptoilyshka
#blockchain-marketing
Why Crypto Companies Are Eyeing an IPO—From an Ex-Goldman Sachs Investor by @primeblock
#ipo
Secure the Distance: How to Protect the Personal Data of Students Enrolled in Online Education by @strateh76
#personal-data
Best Practices in Account Management for Key Clients in 2022: New Year, Stronger Partnerships by @emissary
#account-based-marketing

Tags

#checkpoint#infrastructure-as-code#security#cyber-security#iac#disaster-recovery#iac-tools#good-company
Join Hacker Noon loading