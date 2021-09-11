The Relevance of Infrastructure-as-Code Concepts in Security

Infrastructure-as-Code (IaC) is a process that automates the provisioning and management of cloud resources. IaC software takes some input scripts describing a desired state and then communicates with the cloud vendor to make the reality match that desired state. This article will cover the important aspects of IAC, starting with how it came to life (i.e., which problems it solved), followed by its benefits, and finally how to integrate it into your organization. Yaffa Finkelstein, Product Marketing Manager Cloud Application Security*